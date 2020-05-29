Rent Calculator
Last updated May 29 2020 at 11:08 AM
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
4616 Ackerman St
4616 Ackerman Street
·
No Longer Available
Location
4616 Ackerman Street, Elfers, FL 34653
Holiday Gardens Estates
Amenities
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 4616 Ackerman St have any available units?
4616 Ackerman St doesn't have any available units at this time.
Elfers, FL
.
Is 4616 Ackerman St currently offering any rent specials?
4616 Ackerman St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4616 Ackerman St pet-friendly?
Yes, 4616 Ackerman St is pet friendly.
Does 4616 Ackerman St offer parking?
Yes, 4616 Ackerman St offers parking.
Does 4616 Ackerman St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4616 Ackerman St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4616 Ackerman St have a pool?
No, 4616 Ackerman St does not have a pool.
Does 4616 Ackerman St have accessible units?
No, 4616 Ackerman St does not have accessible units.
Does 4616 Ackerman St have units with dishwashers?
No, 4616 Ackerman St does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 4616 Ackerman St have units with air conditioning?
No, 4616 Ackerman St does not have units with air conditioning.
