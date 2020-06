Amenities

Centrally located, close to US 19 and Highway 54, this 3 Bedroom 2 bath single family residence is ready for a new family. 1 year minimum lease with only 1st months rent and security required. Up to 2 pets (dogs only, breed restrictions apply) allowed. $350 pet deposit. You will love the room sizes, and the updated kitchen. Carport, and washer/dryer included. Close to restaurants, beaches, and entertainment.