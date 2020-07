Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Beautifully updated rental features ceramic tile throughout the home, stainless steel appliances, and fresh paint; soft close cabinets and brand new bathrooms. *Indoor laundry area* *Large pantry* *Fenced in backyard* Great location near 19 and Troublecreek. Application fee is $50 per adult residing in the home. Background, credit, and reference checks do apply. $250 pet deposit. Call today to schedule your private showing.