4209 Mesa Dr

Unit Amenities air conditioning range refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

HURRY, move-in by July 15th and receive September rent for Free! Beautiful and roomy 3BR 2BA home features an open floor plan of living and dining rooms. Enjoy solid wood kitchen cabinetry and a pretty tile backsplash and ceramic tile flooring throughout the home. A backyard space is perfect for outdoor relaxation. Come make this nice home yours! Deposit determined by credit score. Applicant to verify school. Renter insurance required. The property allows self-guided viewing without an appointment.



Neighborhood: Virginia City

High school: Gulf High School

Middle school: Gulf Middle School

Elementary school: Cotee River Elementary School



