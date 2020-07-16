4209 Mesa Dr

Amenities
HURRY, move-in by July 15th and receive September rent for Free! Beautiful and roomy 3BR 2BA home features an open floor plan of living and dining rooms. Enjoy solid wood kitchen cabinetry and a pretty tile backsplash and ceramic tile flooring throughout the home. A backyard space is perfect for outdoor relaxation. Come make this nice home yours! Deposit determined by credit score. Applicant to verify school. Renter insurance required. The property allows self-guided viewing without an appointment.
Neighborhood: Virginia City
High school: Gulf High School
Middle school: Gulf Middle School
Elementary school: Cotee River Elementary School
To schedule a showing at your convenience, click on the button below:
Schedule a Self Showing