Last updated December 7 2019 at 12:18 PM

4136 Fairford Drive

Location

4136 Fairford Drive, Elfers, FL 34652
Grove Park

Amenities

pet friendly
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
recently renovated
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Beautiful 3/1 Home - This 3 Bd / 1.5 Ba home (1034 sq. ft.) is in a quiet neighborhood with quick access to route 54 and US 19, fenced backyard, and recently remodeled. This home is vey clean with all new appliances. Dogs are welcome and have plenty of running room in this large fenced backyard. The security deposit equals one month of rent (no last month's rent deposit is required). The pet deposit is $300/pet. A $70 background fee is charged for each applicant 18 years old or older. Tenant liability insurance is required and can be purchased through your insurance carrier or a monthly cost of $9.50 can be obtained through our affiliate insurance company. Section 8 is not available for this property. If you have additional questions or would like to schedule a viewing, please send a message through this website. If you would like to submit an application, please go to our available listings at www.ensuvi.com. ENSUVI Property Management Inc. 844-436-7884 (844-4ENSUV).

(RLNE3464214)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4136 Fairford Drive have any available units?
4136 Fairford Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Elfers, FL.
Is 4136 Fairford Drive currently offering any rent specials?
4136 Fairford Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4136 Fairford Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 4136 Fairford Drive is pet friendly.
Does 4136 Fairford Drive offer parking?
No, 4136 Fairford Drive does not offer parking.
Does 4136 Fairford Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4136 Fairford Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4136 Fairford Drive have a pool?
No, 4136 Fairford Drive does not have a pool.
Does 4136 Fairford Drive have accessible units?
No, 4136 Fairford Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 4136 Fairford Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 4136 Fairford Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 4136 Fairford Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 4136 Fairford Drive does not have units with air conditioning.

Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

