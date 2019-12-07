4136 Fairford Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities recently renovated Property Amenities accepts section 8 cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Beautiful 3/1 Home - This 3 Bd / 1.5 Ba home (1034 sq. ft.) is in a quiet neighborhood with quick access to route 54 and US 19, fenced backyard, and recently remodeled. This home is vey clean with all new appliances. Dogs are welcome and have plenty of running room in this large fenced backyard. The security deposit equals one month of rent (no last month's rent deposit is required). The pet deposit is $300/pet. A $70 background fee is charged for each applicant 18 years old or older. Tenant liability insurance is required and can be purchased through your insurance carrier or a monthly cost of $9.50 can be obtained through our affiliate insurance company. Section 8 is not available for this property. If you have additional questions or would like to schedule a viewing, please send a message through this website. If you would like to submit an application, please go to our available listings at www.ensuvi.com. ENSUVI Property Management Inc. 844-436-7884 (844-4ENSUV).



