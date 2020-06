Amenities

garage recently renovated internet access furnished

Unit Amenities furnished recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage internet access

Seasonal Rental!! 2/2/1 Holiday - Season rental in Holiday. This home features 2 bedroom and 2 baths with one car garage. Home is centrally located close to US 19. Includes utilities and is fully furnished.



*Please note that seasonal rentals are subject to Florida Sales Tax of 13%.

*Basic cable is provided. Internet and cable upgrades are available for an extra charge.



(RLNE2488210)