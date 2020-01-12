3206 PETERBOROUGH STREET

Amenities

granite counters dishwasher recently renovated stainless steel pool extra storage

Just on market!! 4 bedroom, 3 bath pool home at an amazing rent!!! Updated kitchen with granite countertops and stainless appliance package. Large and spacious bedrooms with 2 of the 4 bedrooms having its own en suite bathroom! Beautifully tiled floors in the main living areas. Lovely pool within fenced backyard for plenty of privacy. There is additional storage space to include an attached storage room and an outdoor shed. This home will not last long at this rental rate, make it yours before it's gone too!