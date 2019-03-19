All apartments in Elfers
Find more places like 2906 Puma Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Elfers, FL
/
2906 Puma Drive
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

2906 Puma Drive

2906 Puma Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Elfers
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
See all
Cheap Places
See all

Location

2906 Puma Drive, Elfers, FL 34690
Colonial Hills

Amenities

granite counters
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
granite counters
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
There is much to love about this home that is in move in ready condition! Recent updates made to the home include features like walls that are painted in a neutral color scheme, the installation of stylish fixtures, professionally installed flooring, and so much more! As a bonus, the kitchen comes fully equipped with granite counter tops and all of the major appliances so you will be able to start preparing all of your favorite meals, as soon as you move in. In addition to all this, the bedrooms and stylish bathrooms are just as impressive. For even more appeal, the fenced back yard offers plenty of space for outdoor dining. All that this home needs is for you to add your own personal style of decor. We invite you to visit our website and apply online, at www.msrenewal.com
Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2906 Puma Drive have any available units?
2906 Puma Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Elfers, FL.
Is 2906 Puma Drive currently offering any rent specials?
2906 Puma Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2906 Puma Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 2906 Puma Drive is pet friendly.
Does 2906 Puma Drive offer parking?
No, 2906 Puma Drive does not offer parking.
Does 2906 Puma Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2906 Puma Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2906 Puma Drive have a pool?
No, 2906 Puma Drive does not have a pool.
Does 2906 Puma Drive have accessible units?
No, 2906 Puma Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 2906 Puma Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 2906 Puma Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2906 Puma Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 2906 Puma Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
How Much Does the Average Utility Bill Cost for Renters
The Best & Worst Cities for Dating 2019
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Roommate (sample)
9 Tips for Moving with Your Pet
How Much Does an Apartment Cost? Hidden Costs of Renting
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

Elfers 2 BedroomsElfers Apartments with Hardwood Floors
Elfers Apartments with ParkingElfers Cheap Places
Elfers Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Tampa, FLSt. Petersburg, FLClearwater, FLBrandon, FLBradenton, FLLakeland, FLRiverview, FLLargo, FLTown 'n' Country, FLPalm Harbor, FLPinellas Park, FLWesley Chapel, FL
Dunedin, FLPlant City, FLSpring Hill, FLLutz, FLLand O' Lakes, FLTemple Terrace, FLSt. Pete Beach, FLKeystone, FLMemphis, FLHolmes Beach, FLCitrus Park, FLNew Port Richey East, FL
Oldsmar, FLSafety Harbor, FLSugarmill Woods, FLCheval, FLHoliday, FLTreasure Island, FLJasmine Estates, FLKenneth City, FLPort Richey, FLBeverly Hills, FLWest Lealman, FLWimauma, FL

Apartments Near Colleges

Florida Southern CollegeUniversity of South Florida-Main Campus
Altierus Career College-TampaUniversity of South Florida-St Petersburg
Erwin Technical College