accessible apartments
Last updated July 15 2020 at 4:53 PM
37 Accessible Apartments for rent in Egypt Lake-Leto, FL
Last updated July 14 at 10:11 AM
1 Unit Available
8681 Key Royale Ln #204
8681 Key Royale Ln, Egypt Lake-Leto, FL
1 Bedroom
$925
677 sqft
8681 Key Royale Ln #204 Available 08/14/20 Tampa:Grand Oasis Community: 2nd Floor, 1B/1B w/ Balcony - AVAILABLE AUGUST 14th! Great location in established, gated community! 2nd Floor Unit! Cute1 bedroom, 1 bath with the kitchen being open to the
Last updated July 15 at 12:48 PM
18 Units Available
Lowry Park North
Haven at Waters Edge
8415 N Armenia Ave, Tampa, FL
1 Bedroom
$978
646 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,365
924 sqft
Luxurious community includes newly remodeled fitness center, 3 pools, and covered parking. Residents enjoy units with air conditioning, oversized closets, and patio. Located just minutes from multiple shopping and dining options.
Last updated July 15 at 04:47 PM
22 Units Available
Carver City - Lincoln Gardens
Lantower Westshore
4504 W Spruce St, Tampa, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,465
744 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,863
1140 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,322
1381 sqft
On Demand Virtual Tours NOW Available! Flexibility is important - and so is your apartment search. Let us help you by scheduling a personalized, on-demand virtual tour, today! Contact us for details.
Last updated July 15 at 04:47 PM
15 Units Available
North Hyde Park
NoHo Flats
401 N Rome Ave, Tampa, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,452
721 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,062
1058 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Trendy apartments located in South Tampa with close proximity to downtown area. Apartments feature hardwood floors, granite counters, fireplace and extra storage. Amenities include trash valet, courtyard, clubhouse, pool and 24-hour gym.
Last updated July 15 at 12:22 PM
21 Units Available
Terrace Park
The Lodge at LakeCrest
10420 N McKinley Dr, Tampa, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,315
1012 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,324
1431 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Prime location just minutes from I-275, I-75 and downtown Tampa. Community offers complimentary mountain bikes, clubhouse kitchen, sports lounge and a private movie theater. Units feature washer/dryer and private patio/balcony.
Last updated July 15 at 12:15 PM
23 Units Available
Brookview at Citrus Park
12780 Olive Jones Rd, Tampa, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,176
730 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,435
1060 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,795
1394 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Brookview at Citrus Park in Tampa. View photos, descriptions and more!
Last updated July 15 at 04:47 PM
28 Units Available
Historic Ybor City
Bainbridge Ybor City
1512 E 12th Ave, Tampa, FL
Studio
$2,667
684 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,450
769 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,825
1144 sqft
A development chock-full of amenities, this beautiful location includes lush courtyards, an on-site fitness center, and lots of stylish features. Units offer modern kitchens, luxury floor plans, stainless steel appliance packages and more.
Last updated July 15 at 12:31 PM
26 Units Available
Carver City - Lincoln Gardens
Society Westshore
2202 N Lois Ave, Tampa, FL
Studio
$1,270
528 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,399
739 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,906
1082 sqft
Near Tampa International Airport, shopping and dining. Recently renovated apartments come with all kitchen appliances, extra storage, in-unit laundry and air conditioning. Community amenities include a dog park, bike storage, pool and clubhouse. Wheelchair accessible.
Last updated July 15 at 12:34 PM
12 Units Available
Beach Park
Mosaic Westshore
110 S Hoover Blvd, Tampa, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,317
822 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,967
1206 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,481
1473 sqft
Stylish homes with views of the bay. Community highlights include tropical landscaping, a game room and a conference center. Close to Westshore Plaza Mall and Cypress Point Park. Five miles from downtown. Near I-275.
Last updated July 15 at 12:49 PM
10 Units Available
Waterview at Rocky Point
5430 Ginger Cove Dr, Tampa, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,085
780 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,290
1138 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,490
1180 sqft
Live exceptionally at Waterview at Rocky Point; an upscale waterfront living with easy access to Pinellas and Hillsborough counties.
Last updated July 15 at 12:49 PM
34 Units Available
5 West
5150 Net Dr, Tampa, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,083
762 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,229
1152 sqft
Close to the Westshore business district and 5-star dining, these units come with a washer and dryer hookup, granite counters and modern appliances. Residents have access to an Internet cafe, pool and media room.
Last updated July 15 at 12:49 PM
25 Units Available
Channel District
Skyhouse Channelside
112 N 12th St, Tampa, FL
Studio
$1,394
608 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,589
744 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,415
1046 sqft
Just off the water and near Highway 41. Stunning amenities including granite countertops, hardwood floors and fireplaces. On-site amenities include a coffee bar, 24-hour concierge service, pool, garages and clubhouse.
Last updated July 15 at 01:00 PM
16 Units Available
Valencia At Westchase
8802 Brennan Circle, Tampa, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,109
822 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,249
1076 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,379
1225 sqft
Residents enjoy pool, 24-hour maintenance, and playground. Units feature washer-dryer, upgraded cabinets and countertops, and patio or balcony. Located close to Westfield Citrus Park, Westchase, and Al Lopez Park.
Last updated July 15 at 12:34 PM
7 Units Available
Lofton Place
5412 Deerbrooke Creek Cir, Tampa, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,028
711 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,274
1031 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Recently renovated homes with a fireplace and walk-in closets. Community includes a volleyball court and pool. Easy access to Highway 589. Run errands at nearby Westgate Plaza.
Last updated July 15 at 04:47 PM
16 Units Available
Tampa Heights
The Pearl Apartments
2110 N. Ola Ave, Tampa, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,520
758 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,110
1070 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Urban community one block from the Hillsborough River in North Tampa. Open units with contemporary finishes, stainless steel appliances, and private patios/balconies. Pool and outdoor covered lounge.
Last updated July 15 at 12:48 PM
2 Units Available
Parkland Estates
The Morrison
936 S Howard Ave, Tampa, FL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,400
1209 sqft
Minutes from the Selmon Expressway and Hillsborough Bay. Modern apartment building with controlled access. Rooftop lounge, pool, sauna, outdoor kitchen. Two-bedroom units come with washer/dryer and extra storage. Off-street parking.
Last updated July 15 at 12:35 PM
16 Units Available
North Hyde Park
Havana Square
400 N Rome Ave, Tampa, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,420
732 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,128
1079 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Luxury resort living with premiere features: hardwood floors, granite counters, appliance package and relaxing bathtubs. Community offers a pool oasis, bocce court, full service gym, and convenient access to Tampa with I-275 nearby.
Last updated July 15 at 12:09 PM
10 Units Available
Old Seminole Heights
HITE
6006 N. Florida Avenue, Tampa, FL
Studio
$1,249
534 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,325
755 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,884
1075 sqft
Located in the heart of Seminole Heights, one of the most desirable neighborhoods in Tampa, HITE is the perfect addition to the eclectic and energetic area.
Last updated July 15 at 04:47 PM
7 Units Available
Arbors at Carrollwood
3939 Ehrlich Rd, Tampa, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,235
906 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Stylish apartments located near Veterans Expressway and I-275. Apartments feature granite counters, hardwood floors and walk-in closets. Amenities include pool, hot tub, tennis courts and a media room. Smoke-free units are available.
Last updated July 6 at 05:18 AM
48 Units Available
Uptown Tampa
Element
808 N Franklin St, Tampa, FL
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,570
840 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,220
1208 sqft
Upscale and ultra-modern. This community is in the heart of the Arts District. On-site health club, theater room, outdoor grilling area, and onsite restaurant and retail. Incredible views and spacious layouts.
Last updated July 15 at 12:26 PM
2 Units Available
Live Oak Apartments
2232 N Spring Glade Cir, Tampa, FL
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$780
576 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Our cozy, well-manicured community is located within the Uptown District of Tampa, walking distance to many local retail outlets, the University of South Florida, a steps from the University Area Transit Center for public transportation connections
Last updated July 9 at 09:02 PM
Contact for Availability
The Park at Lake Magdalene
13401 Park Lake Drive, Tampa, FL
1 Bedroom
$785
486 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,044
1050 sqft
Drop anchor at The Park at Lake Magdalene. Relax in the serenity of breathtaking views from your screened porch or large private patio and enjoy fishing, boating, and a variety of water sports - all in your backyard.
Last updated July 15 at 12:48 PM
2 Units Available
South Seminole Heights
The Flats at Seminole Heights
4111 N Poplar Ave, Tampa, FL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,155
900 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Great location close to many Tampa restaurants and bars as well as I-275 and I-4. Units feature renovated kitchens with backsplash, new appliances and cabinets.
Last updated July 15 at 04:19 PM
1 Unit Available
Historic Ybor City
1810 East Palm Avenue - 1, Unit 1309
1810 East Palm Avenue, Tampa, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,185
635 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
The Quarter at Ybor is located in the historic district of East Tampa and offers condos that have an urban style feel. This is an ideal location in the heart of Tampa, you will love all the action and attractions you can take part in.
