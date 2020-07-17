All apartments in Egypt Lake-Leto
Last updated June 23 2020 at 7:35 AM

8728 Mallard Reserve Drive #102

8728 Mallard Reserve Dr · (813) 908-8555
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

8728 Mallard Reserve Dr, Egypt Lake-Leto, FL 33614

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Propertyware

1 Bedroom

Unit 1 Bed · Avail. now

$1,050

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 581 sqft

Amenities

on-site laundry
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
furnished
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
microwave
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
clubhouse
gym
on-site laundry
playground
pool
tennis court
AVAILABLE NOW!!!

FURNISHED - INCLUDES ELECTRIC AND WATER!

Beautifully FURNISHED 1 Bed / 1 Bath Grand Reserve Condo. Lovely 1st floor, UPDATED unit that features nicely upgraded natural wood flooring in the living and bedroom areas, neutral tiles in wet areas, upgraded maple cabinets in the kitchen and stainless steel appliances, including built in microwave. The community has a gorgeous resort style pool, clubhouse, tennis courts, playground and convenient onsite laundry facilities! INCLUDES ELECTRIC AND WATER in rent. To view this property, please call Anna Engle with Home Locators at 813-520-0614 today!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8728 Mallard Reserve Drive #102 have any available units?
8728 Mallard Reserve Drive #102 has a unit available for $1,050 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 8728 Mallard Reserve Drive #102 have?
Some of 8728 Mallard Reserve Drive #102's amenities include on-site laundry, hardwood floors, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8728 Mallard Reserve Drive #102 currently offering any rent specials?
8728 Mallard Reserve Drive #102 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8728 Mallard Reserve Drive #102 pet-friendly?
No, 8728 Mallard Reserve Drive #102 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Egypt Lake-Leto.
Does 8728 Mallard Reserve Drive #102 offer parking?
No, 8728 Mallard Reserve Drive #102 does not offer parking.
Does 8728 Mallard Reserve Drive #102 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8728 Mallard Reserve Drive #102 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8728 Mallard Reserve Drive #102 have a pool?
Yes, 8728 Mallard Reserve Drive #102 has a pool.
Does 8728 Mallard Reserve Drive #102 have accessible units?
No, 8728 Mallard Reserve Drive #102 does not have accessible units.
Does 8728 Mallard Reserve Drive #102 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 8728 Mallard Reserve Drive #102 has units with dishwashers.
Does 8728 Mallard Reserve Drive #102 have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 8728 Mallard Reserve Drive #102 has units with air conditioning.
