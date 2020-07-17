8728 Mallard Reserve Drive #102

Amenities

on-site laundry hardwood floors garbage disposal dishwasher recently renovated stainless steel

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher furnished garbage disposal hardwood floors microwave recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities clubhouse gym on-site laundry playground pool tennis court

AVAILABLE NOW!!!



FURNISHED - INCLUDES ELECTRIC AND WATER!



Beautifully FURNISHED 1 Bed / 1 Bath Grand Reserve Condo. Lovely 1st floor, UPDATED unit that features nicely upgraded natural wood flooring in the living and bedroom areas, neutral tiles in wet areas, upgraded maple cabinets in the kitchen and stainless steel appliances, including built in microwave. The community has a gorgeous resort style pool, clubhouse, tennis courts, playground and convenient onsite laundry facilities! INCLUDES ELECTRIC AND WATER in rent. To view this property, please call Anna Engle with Home Locators at 813-520-0614 today!