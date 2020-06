Amenities

w/d hookup pool air conditioning hot tub internet access

Unit Amenities air conditioning w/d hookup Property Amenities on-site laundry pool hot tub internet access

2 Bedroom 2 bath apartment in a gated community - Nicely kept 2 Bedroom 2 Bathroom apartments at Mallard Reserve.

*****Second HOA application (fee $75 per person or $125 per couple) approval can take up to 15 days*****



Terms:

-$1,150.00/month (12-month lease)

-Security deposit starting $1,150.00

-$45 application fee -- per person over the age of 18

-The tenant must show proof of at least 3 times rent verified by employer

-918 Square Feet

-Washer and Dryer Connection inside the Unit

-Wireless Internet Ready

-Cable Ready

-Cooling System: Central Air

- Pool

- Hot Tub

-Work Out Room

-Laundry facilities on site



For additional information please contact 1(941) 241-2786, 8718-mallard-reserve-dr@rent.dynasty.com



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE5787772)