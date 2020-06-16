8653 Mallard Reserve Dr Unit 203.

Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony garbage disposal dishwasher parking gym

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet dishwasher fireplace garbage disposal patio / balcony Property Amenities gym on-site laundry parking pool tennis court

***JUNE MOVE IN SPECIAL - MUST MOVE BY JULY 1ST!***



HALF-OFF 2ND MONTH'S RENT!



GREAT LOCATION AT AN AFFORDABLE PRICE! This 2ND floor one bedroom condo has tall ceilings, an open floor-plan, separate dining area, decorative fireplace in living room and full size patio with lovely view of the community pool. FRESH PAINT with NEW plank flooring throughout - NO CARPET!!! Located next to the on-site laundry facilities for extra convenience. The Grand Reserve is wonderfully located in Olde Carrollwood with easy access to excellent shopping, dining and entertainment. Please call Anna Engle with Home Locators at 813-520-0614 for more details.