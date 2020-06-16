All apartments in Egypt Lake-Leto
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

8653 Mallard Reserve Dr, Egypt Lake-Leto, FL 33614

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Propertyware

1 Bedroom

Unit 1 Bed · Avail. now

$925

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 684 sqft

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
parking
gym
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
gym
on-site laundry
parking
pool
tennis court
***JUNE MOVE IN SPECIAL - MUST MOVE BY JULY 1ST!***

HALF-OFF 2ND MONTH'S RENT!

GREAT LOCATION AT AN AFFORDABLE PRICE! This 2ND floor one bedroom condo has tall ceilings, an open floor-plan, separate dining area, decorative fireplace in living room and full size patio with lovely view of the community pool. FRESH PAINT with NEW plank flooring throughout - NO CARPET!!! Located next to the on-site laundry facilities for extra convenience. The Grand Reserve is wonderfully located in Olde Carrollwood with easy access to excellent shopping, dining and entertainment. Please call Anna Engle with Home Locators at 813-520-0614 for more details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions

Does 8653 Mallard Reserve Dr Unit 203 have any available units?
8653 Mallard Reserve Dr Unit 203 has a unit available for $925 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 8653 Mallard Reserve Dr Unit 203 have?
Some of 8653 Mallard Reserve Dr Unit 203's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8653 Mallard Reserve Dr Unit 203 currently offering any rent specials?
8653 Mallard Reserve Dr Unit 203 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8653 Mallard Reserve Dr Unit 203 pet-friendly?
No, 8653 Mallard Reserve Dr Unit 203 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Egypt Lake-Leto.
Does 8653 Mallard Reserve Dr Unit 203 offer parking?
Yes, 8653 Mallard Reserve Dr Unit 203 does offer parking.
Does 8653 Mallard Reserve Dr Unit 203 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8653 Mallard Reserve Dr Unit 203 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8653 Mallard Reserve Dr Unit 203 have a pool?
Yes, 8653 Mallard Reserve Dr Unit 203 has a pool.
Does 8653 Mallard Reserve Dr Unit 203 have accessible units?
No, 8653 Mallard Reserve Dr Unit 203 does not have accessible units.
Does 8653 Mallard Reserve Dr Unit 203 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 8653 Mallard Reserve Dr Unit 203 has units with dishwashers.
Does 8653 Mallard Reserve Dr Unit 203 have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 8653 Mallard Reserve Dr Unit 203 has units with air conditioning.

