8642 Mallard Reserve Dr 202
Last updated January 14 2020 at 9:45 PM

8642 Mallard Reserve Dr 202

8642 Mallard Reserve Dr · No Longer Available
Location

8642 Mallard Reserve Dr, Egypt Lake-Leto, FL 33614

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
clubhouse
gym
on-site laundry
pool
hot tub
tennis court
1BED/1BATH GORGEOUS!!! - Property Id: 169029

This cozy, newly renovated beauty will not disappoint. New Quartz kitchen and bath countertops, appliances, engineered hardwood floors throughout, new paint, fixtures, and neutral colors. Enjoy your morning coffee on your second floor balcony surrounded by woods for your privacy. This unit is pristine. Beautifully maintained gated community with resort style pool, gazebo, jacuzzi, clubhouse, tennis courts, and gym with 2 on-site laundry facilities and security on the premises. Just minutes from the Tampa Intl Airport, Tampa Stadium, International Plaza, restaurants, and so much more. Serious inquiries only please. Background check will be performed and applicants will be denied for any felonies, drug charges, or previous evictions. Please call 813-317-7117 for phone interview before viewing property.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/169029
Property Id 169029

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5385305)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8642 Mallard Reserve Dr 202 have any available units?
8642 Mallard Reserve Dr 202 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Egypt Lake-Leto, FL.
What amenities does 8642 Mallard Reserve Dr 202 have?
Some of 8642 Mallard Reserve Dr 202's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8642 Mallard Reserve Dr 202 currently offering any rent specials?
8642 Mallard Reserve Dr 202 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8642 Mallard Reserve Dr 202 pet-friendly?
No, 8642 Mallard Reserve Dr 202 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Egypt Lake-Leto.
Does 8642 Mallard Reserve Dr 202 offer parking?
No, 8642 Mallard Reserve Dr 202 does not offer parking.
Does 8642 Mallard Reserve Dr 202 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8642 Mallard Reserve Dr 202 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8642 Mallard Reserve Dr 202 have a pool?
Yes, 8642 Mallard Reserve Dr 202 has a pool.
Does 8642 Mallard Reserve Dr 202 have accessible units?
No, 8642 Mallard Reserve Dr 202 does not have accessible units.
Does 8642 Mallard Reserve Dr 202 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 8642 Mallard Reserve Dr 202 has units with dishwashers.
Does 8642 Mallard Reserve Dr 202 have units with air conditioning?
No, 8642 Mallard Reserve Dr 202 does not have units with air conditioning.

