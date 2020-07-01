8642 Mallard Reserve Dr 202

Amenities

1BED/1BATH GORGEOUS!!! - Property Id: 169029



This cozy, newly renovated beauty will not disappoint. New Quartz kitchen and bath countertops, appliances, engineered hardwood floors throughout, new paint, fixtures, and neutral colors. Enjoy your morning coffee on your second floor balcony surrounded by woods for your privacy. This unit is pristine. Beautifully maintained gated community with resort style pool, gazebo, jacuzzi, clubhouse, tennis courts, and gym with 2 on-site laundry facilities and security on the premises. Just minutes from the Tampa Intl Airport, Tampa Stadium, International Plaza, restaurants, and so much more. Serious inquiries only please. Background check will be performed and applicants will be denied for any felonies, drug charges, or previous evictions. Please call 813-317-7117 for phone interview before viewing property.

No Pets Allowed



