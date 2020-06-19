8630 Mallard Reserve Dr Unit 104

Amenities

1BR / 1BA - Great spacious condo perfectly located near the pool! First floor with largest one-bedroom floor plan featuring sliding glass doors just off of the living room and bedroom, large covered patio, outsdide storage closet and view of the nature preserve. Comes complete with all major appliances, including washer and dryer. Grand Reserve offers lush landscaping, a lovely community pool, recreational clubhouse, fitness center and tennis courts. *See the VIDEO TOUR of this home!* To view this property, please all Anna Engle with Home Locators at 813-520-0614 today!