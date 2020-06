Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet patio / balcony w/d hookup Property Amenities

7806 N Matanzas Ave Available 07/01/20 - Coming Soon!! Currently occupied, Please DO NOT DISTURB the tenants. Ready for move in early July. Well cared for 2 story 3 bedroom home with 1 full bath and 2 1/2 baths. Includes large bonus room/den. Home is in a great location in the very desirable Egypt Lake area. The house will undergo repairs including fresh paint and replacement of carpets. Utility room inside with washer/dryer hook ups. Fully fenced in back yard with covered back patio. NO PETS. Please call for more information or to schedule a viewing of the home. This home will not last long.



(RLNE5845768)