4003 Oak Limb Ct.

Amenities
2 bedroom Townhome for Rent in Tampa! - Come see this 2 Bedroom, 2.5 bath Townhome for rent in Tampa. This two story unit is located in Kirby Creek Townhomes near Carrollwood! The downstairs features a living/kitchen/dining combo room. The downstairs is tiled flooring throughout. It also features a half bath perfect for convenient guest use. The upstairs features both bedrooms with carpeted flooring. Each bedroom has ample storage space. The full bath is also located upstairs with a shower/tub combo. Downstairs there is a small screened in porch and fenced in back area perfect for bringing the outdoors in. There is space for a washer and dryer in the storage shed off of the screened porch.
Rent:$950 (includes water, sewer, trash, and pest control)
Security Deposit $950
Beds: 2
Bath: 2.5
Sorry, no pets allowed
Renter's Insurance required.
For more information on this rental please contact:
WestCoast Management and Realty, Inc.
813-908-0766
www.wcmanagement.info
No Pets Allowed
(RLNE4705296)