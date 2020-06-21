All apartments in Egypt Lake-Leto
Find more places like 4003 Oak Limb Ct..
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Egypt Lake-Leto, FL
/
4003 Oak Limb Ct.
Last updated June 18 2020 at 10:11 AM

4003 Oak Limb Ct.

4003 Oak Limb Court · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Egypt Lake-Leto
See all
Cheap Places
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all

Location

4003 Oak Limb Court, Egypt Lake-Leto, FL 33614
Pinecrest West Park

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
2 bedroom Townhome for Rent in Tampa! - Come see this 2 Bedroom, 2.5 bath Townhome for rent in Tampa. This two story unit is located in Kirby Creek Townhomes near Carrollwood! The downstairs features a living/kitchen/dining combo room. The downstairs is tiled flooring throughout. It also features a half bath perfect for convenient guest use. The upstairs features both bedrooms with carpeted flooring. Each bedroom has ample storage space. The full bath is also located upstairs with a shower/tub combo. Downstairs there is a small screened in porch and fenced in back area perfect for bringing the outdoors in. There is space for a washer and dryer in the storage shed off of the screened porch.

Rent:$950 (includes water, sewer, trash, and pest control)
Security Deposit $950
Beds: 2
Bath: 2.5
Sorry, no pets allowed
Renter's Insurance required.

For more information on this rental please contact:
WestCoast Management and Realty, Inc.
813-908-0766
www.wcmanagement.info

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE4705296)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4003 Oak Limb Ct. have any available units?
4003 Oak Limb Ct. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Egypt Lake-Leto, FL.
Is 4003 Oak Limb Ct. currently offering any rent specials?
4003 Oak Limb Ct. isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4003 Oak Limb Ct. pet-friendly?
No, 4003 Oak Limb Ct. is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Egypt Lake-Leto.
Does 4003 Oak Limb Ct. offer parking?
No, 4003 Oak Limb Ct. does not offer parking.
Does 4003 Oak Limb Ct. have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4003 Oak Limb Ct. offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4003 Oak Limb Ct. have a pool?
No, 4003 Oak Limb Ct. does not have a pool.
Does 4003 Oak Limb Ct. have accessible units?
No, 4003 Oak Limb Ct. does not have accessible units.
Does 4003 Oak Limb Ct. have units with dishwashers?
No, 4003 Oak Limb Ct. does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 4003 Oak Limb Ct. have units with air conditioning?
No, 4003 Oak Limb Ct. does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Budgeting Tips: A Breakdown of Renter Expenses
5 Things You Should Know About Seasonality in Apartment Renting
Top 10 Medium-Sized Cities with the Biggest Rent Growth Over the Last Year
How to Negotiate Rent With Your Landlord or a Property Management Company
How to Get Your Security Deposit Refunded
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Foxcroft Apartments
3807 Tower Rd
Egypt Lake-Leto, FL 33614

Similar Pages

Egypt Lake-Leto 1 BedroomsEgypt Lake-Leto 2 Bedrooms
Egypt Lake-Leto Apartments with GymEgypt Lake-Leto Cheap Places
Egypt Lake-Leto Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Tampa, FLSt. Petersburg, FLClearwater, FLBrandon, FLBradenton, FLLakeland, FLSarasota, FLRiverview, FLLargo, FLPalm Harbor, FLTown 'n' Country, FLPinellas Park, FL
Wesley Chapel, FLDunedin, FLPlant City, FLWinter Haven, FLSpring Hill, FLLutz, FLSeminole, FLCarrollwood, FLTrinity, FLEast Lake, FLEast Lake-Orient Park, FLSouth Bradenton, FL
Northdale, FLWestchase, FLBartow, FLRuskin, FLBrooksville, FLNew Port Richey, FLOdessa, FLFish Hawk, FLZephyrhills, FLHudson, FLGulfport, FLGulf Gate Estates, FL

Apartments Near Colleges

Florida Southern CollegePolk State College
Ringling College of Art and DesignUniversity of South Florida-Main Campus
Altierus Career College-Tampa