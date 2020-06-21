4003 Oak Limb Ct.

Amenities

2 bedroom Townhome for Rent in Tampa! - Come see this 2 Bedroom, 2.5 bath Townhome for rent in Tampa. This two story unit is located in Kirby Creek Townhomes near Carrollwood! The downstairs features a living/kitchen/dining combo room. The downstairs is tiled flooring throughout. It also features a half bath perfect for convenient guest use. The upstairs features both bedrooms with carpeted flooring. Each bedroom has ample storage space. The full bath is also located upstairs with a shower/tub combo. Downstairs there is a small screened in porch and fenced in back area perfect for bringing the outdoors in. There is space for a washer and dryer in the storage shed off of the screened porch.



Rent:$950 (includes water, sewer, trash, and pest control)

Security Deposit $950

Beds: 2

Bath: 2.5

Sorry, no pets allowed

Renter's Insurance required.



For more information on this rental please contact:

WestCoast Management and Realty, Inc.

813-908-0766

www.wcmanagement.info



