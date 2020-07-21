All apartments in Egypt Lake-Leto
Last updated January 29 2020 at 8:15 AM

3127 W SLIGH AVENUE

3127 West Sligh Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

3127 West Sligh Avenue, Egypt Lake-Leto, FL 33614

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
recently renovated
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
elevator
pool
GORGEOUS 3 bedroom 2 bath condo offering SPECTACULAR views of Lake Egypt. The great room features a soaring two story ceiling, wood burning fireplace, and a set of French door which opens to the SCREEN-ENCLOSED BALCONY. The spacious eat-in kitchen boasts ceramic tile flooring, GRANITE COUNTER-TOPS, BREAKFAST BAR, beautiful WOOD CABINETRY, and a complete appliance package. Enjoy tranquil lake views from the master bedroom which includes a private entrance onto the screened balcony. The large master bath features a double sink vanity and a spacious walk-in closet. The second bedroom is located on the first floor, and the third bedroom is located upstairs. The hall bath includes a GRANITE vanity, beautiful tile in the tub enclosure, and an upgraded WASHER & DRYER. The community has a boat ramp and dock on the ski lake, a community pool, and elevator. Washer, dryer, cable, water and sewer are included. Located close to downtown, I 275, Veterans Expressway, retail, restaurants and airport.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3127 W SLIGH AVENUE have any available units?
3127 W SLIGH AVENUE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Egypt Lake-Leto, FL.
What amenities does 3127 W SLIGH AVENUE have?
Some of 3127 W SLIGH AVENUE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3127 W SLIGH AVENUE currently offering any rent specials?
3127 W SLIGH AVENUE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3127 W SLIGH AVENUE pet-friendly?
No, 3127 W SLIGH AVENUE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Egypt Lake-Leto.
Does 3127 W SLIGH AVENUE offer parking?
No, 3127 W SLIGH AVENUE does not offer parking.
Does 3127 W SLIGH AVENUE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3127 W SLIGH AVENUE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3127 W SLIGH AVENUE have a pool?
Yes, 3127 W SLIGH AVENUE has a pool.
Does 3127 W SLIGH AVENUE have accessible units?
No, 3127 W SLIGH AVENUE does not have accessible units.
Does 3127 W SLIGH AVENUE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3127 W SLIGH AVENUE has units with dishwashers.
Does 3127 W SLIGH AVENUE have units with air conditioning?
No, 3127 W SLIGH AVENUE does not have units with air conditioning.
