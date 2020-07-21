3127 W SLIGH AVENUE

Amenities

GORGEOUS 3 bedroom 2 bath condo offering SPECTACULAR views of Lake Egypt. The great room features a soaring two story ceiling, wood burning fireplace, and a set of French door which opens to the SCREEN-ENCLOSED BALCONY. The spacious eat-in kitchen boasts ceramic tile flooring, GRANITE COUNTER-TOPS, BREAKFAST BAR, beautiful WOOD CABINETRY, and a complete appliance package. Enjoy tranquil lake views from the master bedroom which includes a private entrance onto the screened balcony. The large master bath features a double sink vanity and a spacious walk-in closet. The second bedroom is located on the first floor, and the third bedroom is located upstairs. The hall bath includes a GRANITE vanity, beautiful tile in the tub enclosure, and an upgraded WASHER & DRYER. The community has a boat ramp and dock on the ski lake, a community pool, and elevator. Washer, dryer, cable, water and sewer are included. Located close to downtown, I 275, Veterans Expressway, retail, restaurants and airport.