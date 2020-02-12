All apartments in East Lake-Orient Park
Find more places like 9501 Ashburn Creek Ln..
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
East Lake-Orient Park, FL
/
9501 Ashburn Creek Ln.
Last updated January 30 2020 at 12:08 PM

9501 Ashburn Creek Ln.

9501 Ashburn Lake Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
East Lake-Orient Park
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all

Location

9501 Ashburn Lake Drive, East Lake-Orient Park, FL 33610

Amenities

in unit laundry
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
3 Bedroom Townhouse For Rent in Tampa! - Come see this 3 Bedroom, 2.5 bath corner unit townhouse for rent in Tampa! This townhouse is open, featuring decorative arches that add extra charm. Just off the living room is the dining room featuring a large sliding glass door that lets in lots of natural light and leads out into the backyard. The kitchen is updated featuring dark wood cabinets and stainless steel upgraded appliances. There is a half bath downstairs, which is perfect for convenient guest use. Upstairs houses all the bedrooms as well as an additional loft space. The master bedroom is spacious and features an attached bath. The master bath features a shower/tub combo. The loft space is perfect for an additional play room, office, or den. The other two bedrooms are spacious with plenty of closet storage. The second guest bath is next to the loft area and features a shower/tub combo. The laundry is located downstairs in the hall closet. Washer and Dryer are provided for convenience. This townhome also comes with a one-car garage. This corner unit also offers a nice side yard area given that their are no additional units attached.

Rent: $1450
Security Deposit: $1450
Beds: 3
Bath: 2.5

For more information please contact:
Westcoast Management and Realty, Inc.
813-908-0766
www.wcmanagement.info

(RLNE5440187)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9501 Ashburn Creek Ln. have any available units?
9501 Ashburn Creek Ln. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in East Lake-Orient Park, FL.
What amenities does 9501 Ashburn Creek Ln. have?
Some of 9501 Ashburn Creek Ln.'s amenities include in unit laundry, garage, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9501 Ashburn Creek Ln. currently offering any rent specials?
9501 Ashburn Creek Ln. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9501 Ashburn Creek Ln. pet-friendly?
No, 9501 Ashburn Creek Ln. is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in East Lake-Orient Park.
Does 9501 Ashburn Creek Ln. offer parking?
Yes, 9501 Ashburn Creek Ln. offers parking.
Does 9501 Ashburn Creek Ln. have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 9501 Ashburn Creek Ln. offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 9501 Ashburn Creek Ln. have a pool?
No, 9501 Ashburn Creek Ln. does not have a pool.
Does 9501 Ashburn Creek Ln. have accessible units?
No, 9501 Ashburn Creek Ln. does not have accessible units.
Does 9501 Ashburn Creek Ln. have units with dishwashers?
No, 9501 Ashburn Creek Ln. does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 9501 Ashburn Creek Ln. have units with air conditioning?
No, 9501 Ashburn Creek Ln. does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
How Long Does it Take to Find an Apartment?
Top 10 Tips for Saving on Rent
How to Negotiate Rent With Your Landlord or a Property Management Company
Renting vs Buying an Apartment
Report Card: What Are the Top U.S. Metros for Millennials?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

River Pointe
8024 Hidden River Dr
East Lake-Orient Park, FL 33617

Similar Pages

East Lake-Orient Park 1 BedroomsEast Lake-Orient Park 2 Bedrooms
East Lake-Orient Park Apartments with GymEast Lake-Orient Park Dog Friendly Apartments
East Lake-Orient Park Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Tampa, FLSt. Petersburg, FLClearwater, FLBrandon, FLBradenton, FLLakeland, FLSarasota, FLRiverview, FLLargo, FLPalm Harbor, FLTown 'n' Country, FLPinellas Park, FL
Wesley Chapel, FLDunedin, FLPlant City, FLWinter Haven, FLSpring Hill, FLLutz, FLSouth Bradenton, FLNorthdale, FLWestchase, FLBartow, FLRuskin, FLBrooksville, FL
New Port Richey, FLOdessa, FLFish Hawk, FLZephyrhills, FLHudson, FLGulfport, FLHighland City, FLSouth Pasadena, FLPebble Creek, FLDade City, FLThe Meadows, FLPort Richey, FL

Apartments Near Colleges

Florida Southern CollegePolk State College
Ringling College of Art and DesignUniversity of South Florida-Main Campus
Altierus Career College-Tampa