9501 Ashburn Creek Ln.

Amenities

in unit laundry garage recently renovated stainless steel

Unit Amenities in unit laundry recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage

3 Bedroom Townhouse For Rent in Tampa! - Come see this 3 Bedroom, 2.5 bath corner unit townhouse for rent in Tampa! This townhouse is open, featuring decorative arches that add extra charm. Just off the living room is the dining room featuring a large sliding glass door that lets in lots of natural light and leads out into the backyard. The kitchen is updated featuring dark wood cabinets and stainless steel upgraded appliances. There is a half bath downstairs, which is perfect for convenient guest use. Upstairs houses all the bedrooms as well as an additional loft space. The master bedroom is spacious and features an attached bath. The master bath features a shower/tub combo. The loft space is perfect for an additional play room, office, or den. The other two bedrooms are spacious with plenty of closet storage. The second guest bath is next to the loft area and features a shower/tub combo. The laundry is located downstairs in the hall closet. Washer and Dryer are provided for convenience. This townhome also comes with a one-car garage. This corner unit also offers a nice side yard area given that their are no additional units attached.



Rent: $1450

Security Deposit: $1450

Beds: 3

Bath: 2.5



For more information please contact:

Westcoast Management and Realty, Inc.

813-908-0766

www.wcmanagement.info



(RLNE5440187)