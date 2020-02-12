7911 Down Royal Rd

Amenities

patio / balcony pet friendly garage pool playground

Unit Amenities patio / balcony Property Amenities parking playground pool cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Tampa Spacious 3 Bedroom and 2.5 Bathroom Townhome In Gated Community - Check out this beautiful town home located minutes from the Hard Rock Casino and Hotel, I4, and the state fairgrounds. This is a spacious 2 bedroom and 2.5 bathroom townhome with a 1 car garage in a gated community. Down stairs you will find a large open living dining room with a screened in patio out back. Upstairs you will find 2 bedrooms each with their own bathroom. Well kept and ready to move in. Community also offers a playground and community pool area. Schedule your showing online today!



If you decide to apply for one of our properties, there is a $75 per adult non-refundable application fee. Anyone aged 18 or above who will be residing at the property must apply. In addition to the advertised base rent, you will be required to pay $20.00 monthly for our utility & maintenance reduction program. Please note the following: (1) we will check your credit report; (2) we will check for any past evictions; (3) we will verify your employment, if applicable; (4) your personal income must be sufficient and verifiable; (5) we will verify your previous landlord references; (6) we will perform a criminal background screening; (7) some associations also have application fees. We encourage you not to apply if you have credit scores below 550, have ever been evicted or have bad rental history.



(RLNE4956817)