All apartments in East Lake-Orient Park
Find more places like 7911 Down Royal Rd.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
East Lake-Orient Park, FL
/
7911 Down Royal Rd
Last updated June 28 2019 at 11:55 AM

7911 Down Royal Rd

7911 Down Royal Road · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
East Lake-Orient Park
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all

Location

7911 Down Royal Road, East Lake-Orient Park, FL 33610

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
pool
playground
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
playground
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Tampa Spacious 3 Bedroom and 2.5 Bathroom Townhome In Gated Community - Check out this beautiful town home located minutes from the Hard Rock Casino and Hotel, I4, and the state fairgrounds. This is a spacious 2 bedroom and 2.5 bathroom townhome with a 1 car garage in a gated community. Down stairs you will find a large open living dining room with a screened in patio out back. Upstairs you will find 2 bedrooms each with their own bathroom. Well kept and ready to move in. Community also offers a playground and community pool area. Schedule your showing online today!

If you decide to apply for one of our properties, there is a $75 per adult non-refundable application fee. Anyone aged 18 or above who will be residing at the property must apply. In addition to the advertised base rent, you will be required to pay $20.00 monthly for our utility & maintenance reduction program. Please note the following: (1) we will check your credit report; (2) we will check for any past evictions; (3) we will verify your employment, if applicable; (4) your personal income must be sufficient and verifiable; (5) we will verify your previous landlord references; (6) we will perform a criminal background screening; (7) some associations also have application fees. We encourage you not to apply if you have credit scores below 550, have ever been evicted or have bad rental history.

(RLNE4956817)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7911 Down Royal Rd have any available units?
7911 Down Royal Rd doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in East Lake-Orient Park, FL.
What amenities does 7911 Down Royal Rd have?
Some of 7911 Down Royal Rd's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7911 Down Royal Rd currently offering any rent specials?
7911 Down Royal Rd is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7911 Down Royal Rd pet-friendly?
Yes, 7911 Down Royal Rd is pet friendly.
Does 7911 Down Royal Rd offer parking?
Yes, 7911 Down Royal Rd offers parking.
Does 7911 Down Royal Rd have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7911 Down Royal Rd does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7911 Down Royal Rd have a pool?
Yes, 7911 Down Royal Rd has a pool.
Does 7911 Down Royal Rd have accessible units?
No, 7911 Down Royal Rd does not have accessible units.
Does 7911 Down Royal Rd have units with dishwashers?
No, 7911 Down Royal Rd does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 7911 Down Royal Rd have units with air conditioning?
No, 7911 Down Royal Rd does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
First Apartment Checklist: All the Essentials You Need
How to Rent an Apartment Out of State
How to Break a Lease Without a Penalty or with Minimal Losses
Budgeting Tips: A Breakdown of Renter Expenses
How to Renew Your Lease in 7 Simple Steps
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

River Pointe
8024 Hidden River Dr
East Lake-Orient Park, FL 33617

Similar Pages

East Lake-Orient Park 1 BedroomsEast Lake-Orient Park 2 Bedrooms
East Lake-Orient Park Apartments with GymEast Lake-Orient Park Dog Friendly Apartments
East Lake-Orient Park Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Tampa, FLSt. Petersburg, FLClearwater, FLBrandon, FLBradenton, FLLakeland, FLSarasota, FLRiverview, FLLargo, FLPalm Harbor, FLTown 'n' Country, FLPinellas Park, FL
Wesley Chapel, FLDunedin, FLPlant City, FLWinter Haven, FLSpring Hill, FLLutz, FLSouth Bradenton, FLNorthdale, FLWestchase, FLBartow, FLRuskin, FLBrooksville, FL
New Port Richey, FLOdessa, FLFish Hawk, FLZephyrhills, FLHudson, FLGulfport, FLHighland City, FLSouth Pasadena, FLPebble Creek, FLDade City, FLThe Meadows, FLPort Richey, FL

Apartments Near Colleges

Florida Southern CollegePolk State College
Ringling College of Art and DesignUniversity of South Florida-Main Campus
Altierus Career College-Tampa