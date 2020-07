Amenities

in unit laundry dishwasher furnished range refrigerator

Unit Amenities dishwasher furnished in unit laundry range refrigerator Property Amenities

Available Now! Furnished or unfurnished 3BR/2BA rental, centrally located near USF, Busch Gardens, I-4 and I-75. Quiet neighborhood, fenced yard with a screened lanai. Open floor plan with combined living and dining room. Master bedroom is split from the other rooms for privacy. Perfect for a corporate rental, relocating military family or, a new family. Clean and move-in ready! Just bring your personal belongings and move right in!