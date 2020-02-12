All apartments in East Lake-Orient Park
Last updated April 12 2019 at 10:15 PM

7311 Kingsbury Circle

7311 Kingsbury Circle · No Longer Available
Location

7311 Kingsbury Circle, East Lake-Orient Park, FL 33610
East Lake Park

Amenities

Property Amenities
This 3-bedroom, 1-bathroom, 1,210 SF, is located in East Tampa just off of I-4 and close to the Hard Rock Casino. This home features separate living and dining areas. All tile flooring with blinds and ceiling fans throughout. Bathroom has been updated with tile. The kitchen has large pantry, refrigerator, range, dishwasher and microwave. Washer and dryer hook up is outside on the patio. Fenced back yard with large patio area and extra storage shed. Owner prefers no pets. The In-Law suite is not included and tenant will not have access.

If you decide to apply for one of our properties, there is a $75 per adult application fee that is non-refundable and a $150 Lease Coordination Fee per house hold. Anyone aged 18 or above who will be residing at the property must apply. We will (1) check your credit report; (2) check for any past evictions; (3) verify your employment, if applicable; (4) personal income must be sufficient and verifiable; (5) verify your previous landlord references; and (6) perform a criminal background screening; (7) be aware that some associations also have application fees. We encourage you not to apply if you have bad credit references, have ever been evicted or have poor rental history.

Apply to Rent this Home

Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7311 Kingsbury Circle have any available units?
7311 Kingsbury Circle doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in East Lake-Orient Park, FL.
What amenities does 7311 Kingsbury Circle have?
Some of 7311 Kingsbury Circle's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7311 Kingsbury Circle currently offering any rent specials?
7311 Kingsbury Circle is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7311 Kingsbury Circle pet-friendly?
No, 7311 Kingsbury Circle is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in East Lake-Orient Park.
Does 7311 Kingsbury Circle offer parking?
No, 7311 Kingsbury Circle does not offer parking.
Does 7311 Kingsbury Circle have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7311 Kingsbury Circle does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7311 Kingsbury Circle have a pool?
No, 7311 Kingsbury Circle does not have a pool.
Does 7311 Kingsbury Circle have accessible units?
No, 7311 Kingsbury Circle does not have accessible units.
Does 7311 Kingsbury Circle have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 7311 Kingsbury Circle has units with dishwashers.
Does 7311 Kingsbury Circle have units with air conditioning?
No, 7311 Kingsbury Circle does not have units with air conditioning.
