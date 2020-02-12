7311 Kingsbury Circle

Amenities

This 3-bedroom, 1-bathroom, 1,210 SF, is located in East Tampa just off of I-4 and close to the Hard Rock Casino. This home features separate living and dining areas. All tile flooring with blinds and ceiling fans throughout. Bathroom has been updated with tile. The kitchen has large pantry, refrigerator, range, dishwasher and microwave. Washer and dryer hook up is outside on the patio. Fenced back yard with large patio area and extra storage shed. Owner prefers no pets. The In-Law suite is not included and tenant will not have access.



If you decide to apply for one of our properties, there is a $75 per adult application fee that is non-refundable and a $150 Lease Coordination Fee per house hold. Anyone aged 18 or above who will be residing at the property must apply. We will (1) check your credit report; (2) check for any past evictions; (3) verify your employment, if applicable; (4) personal income must be sufficient and verifiable; (5) verify your previous landlord references; and (6) perform a criminal background screening; (7) be aware that some associations also have application fees. We encourage you not to apply if you have bad credit references, have ever been evicted or have poor rental history.



