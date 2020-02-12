All apartments in East Lake-Orient Park
Last updated June 5 2020 at 9:53 AM

4734 Ashburn Pond Way

4734 Ashburn Pond Way · No Longer Available
East Lake-Orient Park
Dog Friendly Apartments
Apartments with Gym
Pet Friendly Places
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
Location

4734 Ashburn Pond Way, East Lake-Orient Park, FL 33610

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
garage
pool
playground
some paid utils
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
playground
pool
garage
Spacious townhome 3 bed 2.5 bath + garage - Property Id: 246165

This spacious townhome is located in lovely, well maintained Ashburn Square. It backs up to conservation with beautiful grandfather oaks visible from two upstairs bedrooms. Washer and dryer included, one car garage and exterior is maintained by the community. There is a pool, and playground on site. Ashburn Square is centrally located to interstate 75, interstate 4 and the Selmon Expressway as well as the Brandon Mall, and other shopping and restaurants.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/246165
Property Id 246165

No Dogs Allowed

(RLNE5796067)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4734 Ashburn Pond Way have any available units?
4734 Ashburn Pond Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in East Lake-Orient Park, FL.
What amenities does 4734 Ashburn Pond Way have?
Some of 4734 Ashburn Pond Way's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4734 Ashburn Pond Way currently offering any rent specials?
4734 Ashburn Pond Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4734 Ashburn Pond Way pet-friendly?
No, 4734 Ashburn Pond Way is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in East Lake-Orient Park.
Does 4734 Ashburn Pond Way offer parking?
Yes, 4734 Ashburn Pond Way offers parking.
Does 4734 Ashburn Pond Way have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4734 Ashburn Pond Way offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4734 Ashburn Pond Way have a pool?
Yes, 4734 Ashburn Pond Way has a pool.
Does 4734 Ashburn Pond Way have accessible units?
No, 4734 Ashburn Pond Way does not have accessible units.
Does 4734 Ashburn Pond Way have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4734 Ashburn Pond Way has units with dishwashers.
Does 4734 Ashburn Pond Way have units with air conditioning?
No, 4734 Ashburn Pond Way does not have units with air conditioning.

