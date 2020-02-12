4734 Ashburn Pond Way

Amenities

in unit laundry dishwasher garage pool playground some paid utils

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher in unit laundry microwave oven range refrigerator Property Amenities parking playground pool garage

Spacious townhome 3 bed 2.5 bath + garage - Property Id: 246165



This spacious townhome is located in lovely, well maintained Ashburn Square. It backs up to conservation with beautiful grandfather oaks visible from two upstairs bedrooms. Washer and dryer included, one car garage and exterior is maintained by the community. There is a pool, and playground on site. Ashburn Square is centrally located to interstate 75, interstate 4 and the Selmon Expressway as well as the Brandon Mall, and other shopping and restaurants.

Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/246165

Property Id 246165



No Dogs Allowed



(RLNE5796067)