granite counters pet friendly recently renovated stainless steel air conditioning range

Unit Amenities air conditioning granite counters range recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly accepts section 8

Tampa - NEWLY RENOVATED 3BR/1BA HOME - Newly Renovated 3 Bedroom, 1 Bathroom Home in Tampa. Remodeled kitchen with wooden cabinets and soft close doors, granite counter tops, all new stainless appliances, freshly painted, remodeled bath. New Flooring. Lots of windows, and natural lighting. Large Yard. Convenient location. Section 8 Accepted.



Applications are per adult (18 & older). First full month due at move in. Pet screening required for ALL applicants, visit hamptonandhampton.petscreening.com. Pets (IF ALLOWED) are but breed restricted (pet application required & pet fee ranges from $350-$550 per pet, 2 pet limit). Liability insurance is required & A/C Filter Service is required. $275 admin fee due at move in. We will hold the property for the first application and deposit received.



For additional information, please visit our website, www.hamptonandhampton.com,

text (813) 694-3446 or email 4702-e-idlewild-ave@rent.dynasty.com



(RLNE5501268)