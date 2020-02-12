All apartments in East Lake-Orient Park
4702 E IDLEWILD AVE

4702 East Idlewild Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

4702 East Idlewild Avenue, East Lake-Orient Park, FL 33610

Amenities

granite counters
pet friendly
recently renovated
stainless steel
air conditioning
range
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
granite counters
range
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
accepts section 8
Tampa - NEWLY RENOVATED 3BR/1BA HOME - Newly Renovated 3 Bedroom, 1 Bathroom Home in Tampa. Remodeled kitchen with wooden cabinets and soft close doors, granite counter tops, all new stainless appliances, freshly painted, remodeled bath. New Flooring. Lots of windows, and natural lighting. Large Yard. Convenient location. Section 8 Accepted.

Applications are per adult (18 & older). First full month due at move in. Pet screening required for ALL applicants, visit hamptonandhampton.petscreening.com. Pets (IF ALLOWED) are but breed restricted (pet application required & pet fee ranges from $350-$550 per pet, 2 pet limit). Liability insurance is required & A/C Filter Service is required. $275 admin fee due at move in. We will hold the property for the first application and deposit received.

For additional information, please visit our website, www.hamptonandhampton.com,
text (813) 694-3446 or email 4702-e-idlewild-ave@rent.dynasty.com

(RLNE5501268)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4702 E IDLEWILD AVE have any available units?
4702 E IDLEWILD AVE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in East Lake-Orient Park, FL.
What amenities does 4702 E IDLEWILD AVE have?
Some of 4702 E IDLEWILD AVE's amenities include granite counters, pet friendly, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4702 E IDLEWILD AVE currently offering any rent specials?
4702 E IDLEWILD AVE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4702 E IDLEWILD AVE pet-friendly?
Yes, 4702 E IDLEWILD AVE is pet friendly.
Does 4702 E IDLEWILD AVE offer parking?
No, 4702 E IDLEWILD AVE does not offer parking.
Does 4702 E IDLEWILD AVE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4702 E IDLEWILD AVE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4702 E IDLEWILD AVE have a pool?
No, 4702 E IDLEWILD AVE does not have a pool.
Does 4702 E IDLEWILD AVE have accessible units?
No, 4702 E IDLEWILD AVE does not have accessible units.
Does 4702 E IDLEWILD AVE have units with dishwashers?
No, 4702 E IDLEWILD AVE does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 4702 E IDLEWILD AVE have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 4702 E IDLEWILD AVE has units with air conditioning.
