4120 KEY THATCH DRIVE

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher garage recently renovated

Unit Amenities dishwasher granite counters in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage

(Available NOW!) Move in right away! **Upgraded Interiors, all brand new flooring! 1 Car Garage! SABAL POINTE - Tampa Brandon Townhouse Rentals Lots of upgrades included Granite! Brand New Stainless Steal Appliances! Ceramic Tile! New Wood Laminate. Brushed Metal Fixtures Throughout! 2 Bd/ 2.5 Ba/ 1 Car Garage Washer/Dryer Included- 1650 Sq Ft **TWO-STORY RENTALS! **FREE WATER Bill! - Two Story Townhouse Rentals w/ Garage & screened in Patio! Brand New Flooring installed through out home.