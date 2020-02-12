All apartments in East Lake-Orient Park
Home
/
East Lake-Orient Park, FL
/
4120 KEY THATCH DRIVE
Last updated May 10 2020 at 12:17 AM

4120 KEY THATCH DRIVE

4120 Key Thatch Drive · No Longer Available
Location

4120 Key Thatch Drive, East Lake-Orient Park, FL 33610

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
(Available NOW!) Move in right away! **Upgraded Interiors, all brand new flooring! 1 Car Garage! SABAL POINTE - Tampa Brandon Townhouse Rentals Lots of upgrades included Granite! Brand New Stainless Steal Appliances! Ceramic Tile! New Wood Laminate. Brushed Metal Fixtures Throughout! 2 Bd/ 2.5 Ba/ 1 Car Garage Washer/Dryer Included- 1650 Sq Ft **TWO-STORY RENTALS! **FREE WATER Bill! - Two Story Townhouse Rentals w/ Garage & screened in Patio! Brand New Flooring installed through out home.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4120 KEY THATCH DRIVE have any available units?
4120 KEY THATCH DRIVE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in East Lake-Orient Park, FL.
What amenities does 4120 KEY THATCH DRIVE have?
Some of 4120 KEY THATCH DRIVE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4120 KEY THATCH DRIVE currently offering any rent specials?
4120 KEY THATCH DRIVE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4120 KEY THATCH DRIVE pet-friendly?
No, 4120 KEY THATCH DRIVE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in East Lake-Orient Park.
Does 4120 KEY THATCH DRIVE offer parking?
Yes, 4120 KEY THATCH DRIVE offers parking.
Does 4120 KEY THATCH DRIVE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4120 KEY THATCH DRIVE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4120 KEY THATCH DRIVE have a pool?
No, 4120 KEY THATCH DRIVE does not have a pool.
Does 4120 KEY THATCH DRIVE have accessible units?
No, 4120 KEY THATCH DRIVE does not have accessible units.
Does 4120 KEY THATCH DRIVE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4120 KEY THATCH DRIVE has units with dishwashers.
Does 4120 KEY THATCH DRIVE have units with air conditioning?
No, 4120 KEY THATCH DRIVE does not have units with air conditioning.

