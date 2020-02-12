All apartments in East Lake-Orient Park
3806 Beechwood Blvd
Last updated March 4 2020 at 12:36 PM

3806 Beechwood Blvd

3806 Beechwood Boulevard · No Longer Available
Location

3806 Beechwood Boulevard, East Lake-Orient Park, FL 33619
East Lake - Orient Park

Amenities

pet friendly
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
3806 Beechwood Blvd Available 03/22/20 Huge home! 4/2 with large family room - This home is offered exclusively by Brandywine Homes USA. Our ideal tenant earns 3.5 times the monthly rent; has NO history of evictions, felonies, violent crimes or fraud, and a good credit history. Pets are welcome with a $300 non-refundable pet fee (restrictions apply). Application for this property is made at www.brandywinehomesusa.com. The application fee is $35. Anyone 18 years or older who will be living in the home full-time must submit a separate application.

This home is not offered by the owner on Craigslist. Beware of scams.
Availability subject to change.

Pet Policy
Cats allowed
Dogs allowed

(RLNE5523521)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

