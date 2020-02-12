10118 Hawk Storm Ave

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities on-site laundry parking garage

Location! Location! Location! 4BR/2.5 Two story home in Hawks Landing! - To schedule a showing you may call 813-694-9785.



Location! Location! Location! Hawks Landing is a hidden gem located in the middle of bustling Tampa near the I-4 and I-75 interchange. This modernly designed, two-story plan feels open and spacious as soon as you walk in. The large open-concept downstairs includes a kitchen that overlooks separate living room and dining room, a powder bathroom, two storage closets, and an outdoor patio. The kitchen features a large center island perfect for bar-style eating or entertaining, a pantry, and plenty of cabinets and counter space. The well-appointed kitchen comes with all appliances including refrigerator, built-in dishwasher, electric range, and microwave hood. The two-car garage opens into the front hallway. Upstairs, the large owners suite can easily fit a king size bed and includes a big walk-in closet, en suite bathroom with double vanity, and separate linen closet. Three other bedrooms share a second bathroom with double vanity. A loft at the top of the stairs provides extra space for work and play, and an additional closet on the upstairs landing provides even more storage space. The laundry room is located upstairs for convenient access and comes equipped with included top load washer and dryer. Hurry! Homes like this don't last long! Call or visit us online to schedule your appointment today! **THERE IS A SEPARATE HOA APPLICATION AND $100 FEE REQUIRED FOR THIS PROPERTY**



TO VIEW VIRTUAL TOUR COPY & PASTE THE LINK BELOW INTO BROWSER: https://app.immoviewer.com/portal/tour/1693316?accessKey=5eb0



If you decide to apply for one of our properties, there is a $60 per adult application fee that is non-refundable. Anyone aged 18 or above who will be residing at the property must apply. Please note the following: (1) we will check your credit report; (2) we will check for any past evictions; (3) we will verify your employment, if applicable; (4) your personal income must be sufficient and verifiable; (5) we will verify your previous landlord references; (6) we will perform a criminal background screening; (7) some associations also have application fees. We encourage you not to apply if you have credit scores below 550, have ever been evicted or have bad rental history.



For any additional questions contact Joe Nunez with Rent Solutions at 813-393-6959.



(RLNE5502896)