All apartments in East Lake-Orient Park
Find more places like 10118 Hawk Storm Ave.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
East Lake-Orient Park, FL
/
10118 Hawk Storm Ave
Last updated May 14 2020 at 11:45 AM

10118 Hawk Storm Ave

10118 Hawk Storm Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
East Lake-Orient Park
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all

Location

10118 Hawk Storm Avenue, East Lake-Orient Park, FL 33610

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
walk in closets
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
garage
Location! Location! Location! 4BR/2.5 Two story home in Hawks Landing! - To schedule a showing you may call 813-694-9785.

Location! Location! Location! Hawks Landing is a hidden gem located in the middle of bustling Tampa near the I-4 and I-75 interchange. This modernly designed, two-story plan feels open and spacious as soon as you walk in. The large open-concept downstairs includes a kitchen that overlooks separate living room and dining room, a powder bathroom, two storage closets, and an outdoor patio. The kitchen features a large center island perfect for bar-style eating or entertaining, a pantry, and plenty of cabinets and counter space. The well-appointed kitchen comes with all appliances including refrigerator, built-in dishwasher, electric range, and microwave hood. The two-car garage opens into the front hallway. Upstairs, the large owners suite can easily fit a king size bed and includes a big walk-in closet, en suite bathroom with double vanity, and separate linen closet. Three other bedrooms share a second bathroom with double vanity. A loft at the top of the stairs provides extra space for work and play, and an additional closet on the upstairs landing provides even more storage space. The laundry room is located upstairs for convenient access and comes equipped with included top load washer and dryer. Hurry! Homes like this don't last long! Call or visit us online to schedule your appointment today! **THERE IS A SEPARATE HOA APPLICATION AND $100 FEE REQUIRED FOR THIS PROPERTY**

TO VIEW VIRTUAL TOUR COPY & PASTE THE LINK BELOW INTO BROWSER: https://app.immoviewer.com/portal/tour/1693316?accessKey=5eb0

If you decide to apply for one of our properties, there is a $60 per adult application fee that is non-refundable. Anyone aged 18 or above who will be residing at the property must apply. Please note the following: (1) we will check your credit report; (2) we will check for any past evictions; (3) we will verify your employment, if applicable; (4) your personal income must be sufficient and verifiable; (5) we will verify your previous landlord references; (6) we will perform a criminal background screening; (7) some associations also have application fees. We encourage you not to apply if you have credit scores below 550, have ever been evicted or have bad rental history.

For any additional questions contact Joe Nunez with Rent Solutions at 813-393-6959.

(RLNE5502896)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10118 Hawk Storm Ave have any available units?
10118 Hawk Storm Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in East Lake-Orient Park, FL.
What amenities does 10118 Hawk Storm Ave have?
Some of 10118 Hawk Storm Ave's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 10118 Hawk Storm Ave currently offering any rent specials?
10118 Hawk Storm Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10118 Hawk Storm Ave pet-friendly?
No, 10118 Hawk Storm Ave is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in East Lake-Orient Park.
Does 10118 Hawk Storm Ave offer parking?
Yes, 10118 Hawk Storm Ave offers parking.
Does 10118 Hawk Storm Ave have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 10118 Hawk Storm Ave offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 10118 Hawk Storm Ave have a pool?
No, 10118 Hawk Storm Ave does not have a pool.
Does 10118 Hawk Storm Ave have accessible units?
No, 10118 Hawk Storm Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 10118 Hawk Storm Ave have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 10118 Hawk Storm Ave has units with dishwashers.
Does 10118 Hawk Storm Ave have units with air conditioning?
No, 10118 Hawk Storm Ave does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Rental Inspection Checklist – What to Look For
11 Questions to Ask Potential Roommates
Apartment Application Process: Everything You Need to Know
How to Furnish an Apartment on a Budget
How to Get an Apartment with Bad Credit (7 Tips)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

River Pointe
8024 Hidden River Dr
East Lake-Orient Park, FL 33617

Similar Pages

East Lake-Orient Park 1 BedroomsEast Lake-Orient Park 2 Bedrooms
East Lake-Orient Park Apartments with GymEast Lake-Orient Park Dog Friendly Apartments
East Lake-Orient Park Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Tampa, FLSt. Petersburg, FLClearwater, FLBrandon, FLBradenton, FLLakeland, FLSarasota, FLRiverview, FLLargo, FLPalm Harbor, FLTown 'n' Country, FLPinellas Park, FL
Wesley Chapel, FLDunedin, FLPlant City, FLWinter Haven, FLSpring Hill, FLLutz, FLSouth Bradenton, FLNorthdale, FLWestchase, FLBartow, FLRuskin, FLBrooksville, FL
New Port Richey, FLOdessa, FLFish Hawk, FLZephyrhills, FLHudson, FLGulfport, FLHighland City, FLSouth Pasadena, FLPebble Creek, FLDade City, FLThe Meadows, FLPort Richey, FL

Apartments Near Colleges

Florida Southern CollegePolk State College
Ringling College of Art and DesignUniversity of South Florida-Main Campus
Altierus Career College-Tampa