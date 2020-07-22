Apartment List
/
FL
/
dundee
/
apartments with parking
Last updated July 22 2020 at 7:38 PM

56 Apartments for rent in Dundee, FL with parking

Parking can be at a premium in some cities where spaces are challenging to find. Some Dundee apartments offer parking options, either outside in a common area or within a private ga... Read Guide >

1 of 11

Last updated July 22 at 07:08 PM
1 Unit Available
1411 BLUFF LOOP
1411 Bluff Loop, Dundee, FL
3 Bedrooms
Ask
4 Bedrooms
$1,295
1544 sqft
Super Family home with 4 bedrooms and 2 baths plus 2 car garage with inside laundry. Central heat and air and dishwasher. Located in The Bluff of Dundee. Sorry no pets allowed. Rent of $1,295.00 and security deposit of $1,200.00.

1 of 30

Last updated April 4 at 06:18 AM
1 Unit Available
Downtown Dundee
608 FREDERICK AVENUE
608 Frederick Avenue, Dundee, FL
5 Bedrooms
$1,800
2574 sqft
For Rent-Gorgeous Five Bedroom/Two Bath Two-Story Lakefront Home. The home sits on a small hill majestically overlooking Lake Ruth. The elementary school and the Lake Marie Park are walking distance from this home.
Results within 5 miles of Dundee
Verified

1 of 34

Last updated July 22 at 06:31 PM
7 Units Available
Madison Lake Ned
4025 Lake Ned Village Cir, Winter Haven, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,148
761 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,244
1021 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,387
1290 sqft
This newly renovated community is near I-4 and the area's best shopping. This pet-friendly community features a new dog park, a resort-style pool, fitness center and a playground. Homes offer new appliances and a patio.

1 of 35

Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
Woodland Hills
830 Brentwood Dr
830 Brentwood Drive, Lake Wales, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,400
1976 sqft
3 Bedroom 2 Bathroom house with bonus office space and the pool - Stunning 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom, 2 car garage with a bonus office space home for rent in Lake wales. The family room includes a beautiful fireplace and tile flooring.

1 of 10

Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
408 Whitman Rd
408 Whitman Road Southeast, Cypress Gardens, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,675
Available 09/15/20 BEAUTIFUL AND SPACIOUS FAMILY HOME 3 BEDROOM - 2 BATHROOM WITH 2 CAR GARAGE. Available for occupancy SEPTEMBER 15th 2020. This property has a new kitchen with all major Appliances included. Home also has a large pool.

1 of 6

Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
4420 Glenns Landing
4420 Glenns Landing, Polk County, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,375
1560 sqft
Southeast Winter Haven Home with Community Pool in Cypress Landings - What more could you be looking for, this house comes with all the perks. The property at 4420 Glenns Landing is located in the community of Cypress Landings.

1 of 26

Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
1726 Coriander Dr.
1726 Coriander Drive, Poinciana, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,399
1442 sqft
Beautiful 3/3 located in the GATED community of Tuscany Preserve! Fresh paint and no carpet! - Furnished optional - $1450 unfurnished, $1550 furnished. Tuscany Preserve is a resort-style, private, gated, community in Southwest Poinciana.

1 of 2

Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
482 Danube Drive
482 Danube Drive, Poinciana, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,395
1232 sqft
Single Family Home in Village 7 Poinciana - Unfurnished 1 story home with 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, and a 2 car garage. Ceramic tile through out, all white appliances in kitchen, wood cabinets, eat in kitchen, ceiling fans.

1 of 20

Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
933 Centaury Drive
933 Centaury Dr, Poinciana, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,650
2166 sqft
Beautiful furnished townhome located in Poinciana FL! - Beautiful Two Story fully furnished townhome located in Poinciana FL! This property features a huge living room space and a spacious open concept kitchen.

1 of 1

Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
16 St Kitts Circle
16 Saint Kitts Circle, Polk County, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,425
1446 sqft
Southeast Winter Haven Home In Garden Grove Area - Stop your home search here! COMING SOON!!!!. The home boasts 3 bedrooms 2 bathrooms, a 2 car garage, and rear porch.

1 of 21

Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
424 Danube Way
424 Danube Way, Poinciana, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,350
1211 sqft
Single Family Home in Village 7 Poinciana - Unfurnished, single family home for lease in Village 7 Poinciana! Cute 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom, 2 car garage with over 1211 sq ft.

1 of 20

Last updated July 22 at 08:41 PM
1 Unit Available
5658 Forest Ridge Drive
5658 Forest Ridge Drive, Winter Haven, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,765
1712 sqft
This home is managed by FirstKey Homes, helping you Unlock More from your home rental experience. Apply, schedule a self-tour, or get on a waiting list for Coming Soon homes; review our resident qualifications; or see more homes at www.firstkeyhomes.

1 of 6

Last updated July 22 at 08:37 AM
1 Unit Available
1400 Ne 4thave
1400 Avenue E Northeast, Winter Haven, FL
3 Bedrooms
$3,500
1544 sqft
VERY NICE House, CLEAN, COMFORTABLE, FULLY FURNISHED In East Boca Raton Florida. Walk to public, Starbucks to the Beach, to Boca Raton Downtown (Mizner Park) with all the nice restaurant with great food and Shopping Center.

1 of 21

Last updated July 22 at 07:26 AM
1 Unit Available
607 Lyndsey Ln
607 Lydsey Lane, Winter Haven, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,475
1642 sqft
Pack Your Bags! This beautiful home is MOVE IN READY! Featuring 3 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms, 2 car garage! Enjoy your Large Eat In Kitchen with a Breakfast Bar that opens to the Family Room.

1 of 15

Last updated July 22 at 07:26 AM
1 Unit Available
5819 Windridge Dr
5819 Windridge Drive, Winter Haven, FL
3 Bedrooms
Ask
4 Bedrooms
$1,450
1836 sqft
Nice single family home for rent in Winter Haven, 4 beds, 2 baths, located in Windridge community. This property has been renovated and is ready to be rented. You will love the spacious floor plan of this unit.

1 of 30

Last updated July 22 at 07:08 PM
1 Unit Available
1175 Florida A1a
1175 South 10th Street, Haines City, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,850
1386 sqft
AVAILABLE October 1 2020. Spend the Spring & Summer in exquisite beach accommodations. Executive Style condo is directly overlooking the ocean.

1 of 15

Last updated July 22 at 08:41 PM
1 Unit Available
1809 Hudson Court
1809 Hudson Court, Poinciana, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,445
1209 sqft
This home is managed by FirstKey Homes, helping you Unlock More from your home rental experience. Apply, schedule a self-tour, or get on a waiting list for Coming Soon homes; review our resident qualifications; or see more homes at www.firstkeyhomes.

1 of 13

Last updated July 22 at 08:41 PM
1 Unit Available
403 Danube Drive
403 Danube Drive, Poinciana, FL
4 Bedrooms
$1,525
2146 sqft
This home is managed by FirstKey Homes, helping you Unlock More from your home rental experience. Apply, schedule a self-tour, or get on a waiting list for Coming Soon homes; review our resident qualifications; or see more homes at www.firstkeyhomes.

1 of 15

Last updated July 22 at 08:41 PM
1 Unit Available
1020 Robin Lane
1020 Robin Lane, Cypress Gardens, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,445
1347 sqft
This home is managed by FirstKey Homes, helping you Unlock More from your home rental experience. Apply, schedule a self-tour, or get on a waiting list for Coming Soon homes; review our resident qualifications; or see more homes at www.firstkeyhomes.

1 of 15

Last updated July 22 at 08:41 PM
1 Unit Available
Woodland Hills
839 Sherwood Drive
839 Sherwood Drive, Lake Wales, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,385
1352 sqft
This home is managed by FirstKey Homes, helping you Unlock More from your home rental experience. Apply, schedule a self-tour, or get on a waiting list for Coming Soon homes; review our resident qualifications; or see more homes at www.firstkeyhomes.

1 of 27

Last updated July 22 at 12:59 PM
1 Unit Available
415 Ohio Way
415 Ohio Way, Poinciana, FL
4 Bedrooms
$1,675
1605 sqft
Brand New Single Family Home Under Construction.

1 of 11

Last updated July 22 at 07:08 PM
1 Unit Available
600 MARTINIQUE DRIVE
600 Martinique Drive, Cypress Gardens, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,600
1628 sqft
READY FOR IMMEDIATE OCCUPANCY! Fully furnished 2 bedroom / 2 bathroom POOL home! Located in the beautiful neighborhood of Orchid Springs, this home includes an updated kitchen, updated bathrooms, and hardwood flooring.

1 of 41

Last updated July 22 at 07:08 PM
1 Unit Available
Lake Ashton West
5412 HOGAN LANE
5412 Hogan Lane, Winter Haven, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,995
2363 sqft
W E L C O M E Home! to your STUNNING retreat on one of Central Florida’s Premier, planned active adult communities! Everything about the Lake Asthon Community in Winter Haven was meticulously planned for a lifestyle that can be energetic or relaxed

1 of 20

Last updated June 25 at 05:37 PM
1 Unit Available
415 Bay leaf Drive
415 Bay Leaf Drive, Poinciana, FL
4 Bedrooms
$1,350
1837 sqft
Beautiful 1837 sq ft, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths and 2 car garage home. Open/split floor plan with tray ceilings in master suite, bathroom with double sinks, shower and garden tub.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with parking in Dundee, FL

Parking can be at a premium in some cities where spaces are challenging to find. Some Dundee apartments offer parking options, either outside in a common area or within a private garage.

Ask about the stipulations around the parking. Those may include how many guests are allowed and where tenants park.

Some apartments may only allow parking in front of your own unit. Guest parking may be in a common area for up to one person.

If parking is scarce, look around the area before you sign a lease. Ample street parking in a neighborhood championed for its safety is probably fine. However, it’s probably not worth signing a lease if it means battling for daily parking for you and your guests.

Research whether you need a city permit to park in the neighborhood. Look into the associated costs and what to do about visitors who need parking.

Some tenants prefer garage parking near their units. However, an open-air lot may prove cheaper.

Keep in mind that the cost of wear and tear from parking outside can add up. It may be less expensive, in the long run, to look for an apartment with garage parking.

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Tampa, FLOrlando, FLBrandon, FLKissimmee, FLLakeland, FLRiverview, FLAltamonte Springs, FLSanford, FLWinter Park, FLAlafaya, FLClermont, FLWesley Chapel, FL
Ocoee, FLWinter Garden, FLOviedo, FLCasselberry, FLWinter Springs, FLMaitland, FLWinter Haven, FLLake Wales, FLPoinciana, FLCypress Gardens, FLHaines City, FLDavenport, FL
Bartow, FLAuburndale, FLFour Corners, FLHighland City, FLCelebration, FLCombee Settlement, FLSt. Cloud, FLHorizon West, FLHunters Creek, FLBuenaventura Lakes, FLFuller Heights, FLSouthchase, FL

Apartments Near Colleges

Florida Southern CollegeOrange Technical College-Orlando Campus
Polk State CollegeRollins College
Seminole State College of Florida