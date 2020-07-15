41 Apartments for rent in Dundee, FL with garages

Apartment List
1 of 19

Last updated July 15 at 07:26 AM
1 Unit Available
3584 Spring Creek Rd
3584 Spring Creek Road, Dundee, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,550
1625 sqft
This beautiful 3 bedroom 2 bath home built in 2015. This home has a grand open floor plan with the large living room/family room. The house has tile in the main living areas and mastershower . .

1 of 11

Last updated July 15 at 08:26 PM
1 Unit Available
1411 BLUFF LOOP
1411 Bluff Loop, Dundee, FL
3 Bedrooms
Ask
4 Bedrooms
$1,295
1544 sqft
Super Family home with 4 bedrooms and 2 baths plus 2 car garage with inside laundry. Central heat and air and dishwasher. Located in The Bluff of Dundee. Sorry no pets allowed. Rent of $1,295.00 and security deposit of $1,200.00.
Results within 5 miles of Dundee
Verified

1 of 34

Last updated July 15 at 10:07 PM
8 Units Available
Madison Lake Ned
4025 Lake Ned Village Cir, Winter Haven, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,073
761 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,194
1021 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,337
1290 sqft
This newly renovated community is near I-4 and the area's best shopping. This pet-friendly community features a new dog park, a resort-style pool, fitness center and a playground. Homes offer new appliances and a patio.

1 of 6

Last updated July 15 at 10:23 PM
1 Unit Available
4420 Glenns Landing
4420 Glenns Landing, Polk County, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,375
1560 sqft
Southeast Winter Haven Home with Community Pool in Cypress Landings - What more could you be looking for, this house comes with all the perks. The property at 4420 Glenns Landing is located in the community of Cypress Landings.

1 of 26

Last updated July 15 at 08:26 PM
1 Unit Available
1197 SABINE LANE
1197 Sabine Lane, Poinciana, FL
4 Bedrooms
$1,525
1691 sqft
Wow! That is the word that will come to mind when you see this BRAND NEW home. Be the first to move into this fantastic four bedroom, two bath home located on the Osceola County side of Poinciana.

1 of 29

Last updated July 15 at 08:26 PM
1 Unit Available
506 MYAKKA PLACE
506 Myakka Court, Poinciana, FL
4 Bedrooms
$1,300
1552 sqft
Beautiful 4 bedroom, 2 bath home with just over 1600 sq feet of living space. Appliances include refrigerator, range, microwave, dishwasher, and washer and dryer. Laminate in common areas and bedrooms, tiled kitchen and bathrooms.

1 of 4

Last updated July 16 at 12:28 AM
1 Unit Available
Traditions
2756 Rutledge Court
2756 Rutledge Court, Winter Haven, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,300
1906 sqft
This upscale townhome is located in South East Winter Haven and features 2 bedrooms and a den, two full baths and lots of upgrades! With 1536 heated square feet and a single car garage this executive townhouse has crown molding, new appliances, a

1 of 20

Last updated June 25 at 05:37 PM
1 Unit Available
415 Bay leaf Drive
415 Bay Leaf Drive, Poinciana, FL
4 Bedrooms
$1,350
1837 sqft
Beautiful 1837 sq ft, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths and 2 car garage home. Open/split floor plan with tray ceilings in master suite, bathroom with double sinks, shower and garden tub.

1 of 2

Last updated July 15 at 10:22 PM
1 Unit Available
482 Danube Drive
482 Danube Drive, Poinciana, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,395
1232 sqft
Single Family Home in Village 7 Poinciana - Unfurnished 1 story home with 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, and a 2 car garage. Ceramic tile through out, all white appliances in kitchen, wood cabinets, eat in kitchen, ceiling fans.

1 of 21

Last updated July 15 at 10:22 PM
1 Unit Available
424 Danube Way
424 Danube Way, Poinciana, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,325
1211 sqft
Single Family Home in Village 7 Poinciana - Unfurnished, single family home for lease in Village 7 Poinciana! Cute 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom, 2 car garage with over 1211 sq ft.

1 of 20

Last updated July 15 at 10:22 PM
1 Unit Available
933 Centaury Drive
933 Centaury Dr, Poinciana, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,650
2166 sqft
Beautiful furnished townhome located in Poinciana FL! - Beautiful Two Story fully furnished townhome located in Poinciana FL! This property features a huge living room space and a spacious open concept kitchen.

1 of 1

Last updated July 15 at 10:22 PM
1 Unit Available
16 St Kitts Circle
16 Saint Kitts Circle, Polk County, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,425
1446 sqft
16 St Kitts Circle Available 07/22/20 Southeast Winter Haven Home In Garden Grove Area - Stop your home search here! COMING SOON!!!!. The home boasts 3 bedrooms 2 bathrooms, a 2 car garage, and rear porch.

1 of 3

Last updated March 9 at 09:52 PM
1 Unit Available
320 SHAD WAY
320 Shad Way, Poinciana, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,295
1249 sqft
3 bedroom, 2 bath with all wood-look tile for easy cleaning! Granite counters and tiled backsplash. All stainless steel appliances as well. Entertain in the backyard with large screened enclosed porch and private yard overlooking wooded area.

1 of 12

Last updated January 1 at 12:50 PM
1 Unit Available
1715 SHAD LANE
1715 Shad Lane, Poinciana, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,185
1441 sqft
This beautiful home has everything you need and more! This open and spacious floor plan offers tile, carpet and wood laminate flooring throughout, with many unique designer features such as crown molding, custom painted and much more! Kitchen

1 of 16

Last updated August 16 at 10:37 PM
1 Unit Available
Lake Ashton Golf Club
4148 ABERDEEN LANE
4148 Aberdeen Lane, Lake Wales, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,350
1319 sqft
2 Bedroom/2 Bath Home in Lake Ashton, a guard gated, 55+ golf community. Large open Kitchen with ample cabinet space, closet pantry, breakfast bar, and inside laundry. Split Bedroom plan. Master Bedroom has a private bath with dual sinks.

1 of 6

Last updated July 15 at 08:26 PM
1 Unit Available
812 MARCIA LOOP
812 Marcia Loop, Polk County, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,100
1513 sqft
Great 3 bedroom 2 full bath home in the Crystal Landing Subdivision in Winter Haven. This home has a view of Lake Ruby with water access as well.

1 of 18

Last updated July 15 at 07:26 AM
1 Unit Available
529 Peace Dr
529 Peace Drive, Poinciana, FL
4 Bedrooms
$1,395
1829 sqft
Single family home for rent in Poinciana, recently upgraded with stainless appliances, fresh paint and new fixtures. This property has 4 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms, a 2 car garage and a large open living with modern kitchen.

1 of 20

Last updated July 15 at 08:26 PM
1 Unit Available
Lake Buckeye Estates
1740 TERRY CIRCLE NE
1740 Terry Circle Northeast, Winter Haven, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,250
1245 sqft
Refreshed 3 bedroom 2 bath, tile floors throughout the home, split plan, open kitchen with breakfast bar and nook as well as closet pantry, large master with wall to wall closets, screen lanai, 2 car garage. Move-in ready!

1 of 15

Last updated July 15 at 07:26 AM
1 Unit Available
5819 Windridge Dr
5819 Windridge Drive, Winter Haven, FL
3 Bedrooms
Ask
4 Bedrooms
$1,450
1836 sqft
Nice single family home for rent in Winter Haven, 4 beds, 2 baths, located in Windridge community. This property has been renovated and is ready to be rented. You will love the spacious floor plan of this unit.
Results within 10 miles of Dundee

1 of 10

Last updated July 15 at 10:22 PM
1 Unit Available
812 29th St NW
812 29th Street Northwest, Inwood, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,400
1663 sqft
This newly updated 3 bedroom 2 bath home is available now. - This newly updated 3 bedrooms 2 bath home is available now. All new vinyl plank floors.

1 of 3

Last updated July 15 at 08:26 PM
1 Unit Available
996 SUMMER GLEN DRIVE
996 Summer Glen Dr, Polk County, FL
4 Bedrooms
$1,550
1828 sqft
Experience a quiet, hometown feel while located just minutes away from the Polk Parkway and other major roadways for convenient commuting. Find it all in this beautiful 2018-built 4-bedroom, 2 bath home in Coventry Cove, Winter Haven.

1 of 12

Last updated July 15 at 08:26 PM
1 Unit Available
714 SUNSET COVE DRIVE
714 Sunset Cove Drive, Polk County, FL
4 Bedrooms
$1,550
2215 sqft
Very spacious 2 story 4 bedroom 2 1/2 bath with bonus room on first floor,half bath and all ceramic tile. Second floor has master bedroom and 3 additional bedrooms. Master bedroom and 1 bedroom has carpet and the other 2 bedrooms are laminate.

1 of 15

Last updated July 15 at 11:42 PM
1 Unit Available
564 Bar Drive
564 Bar Drive, Poinciana, FL
4 Bedrooms
$1,599
1734 sqft
Summer Leasing Special! Enjoy $250 off first month's rent for any lease signed on a Move-In Ready home by July 24th. Sign a lease for 24+ months and receive the last month for free! 4 bedroom, 2.

1 of 12

Last updated July 15 at 11:42 PM
1 Unit Available
4666 Osprey Way
4666 Osprey Way, Winter Haven, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,410
1683 sqft
Make the Halley plan your first home. This 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom home features a 2-car garage and landscaped backyard. You will also enjoy granite counter tops, energy efficient design. Set up an appointment today!!! Renter's Insurance Required.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with garages in Dundee, FL

Dundee apartments with garages are sometimes more expensive than other options. However, they may make more financial sense in the long run.

Weather, break-ins, and daily struggles to find a space can take a toll financially and physically. Remember that even cities in mild climates experience issues like salt air, tornadoes, hail, falling branches from storms, and other issues.

It’s also possible to score an auto insurance reduction if you park in a garage. Ask your insurance provider about any deals or discounts that could trim money off the cost of your monthly bill.

Before signing a lease, ask the landlord or property manager about any restrictions on garage use. It’s important to know if there are enough spaces for tenants and visitors and what happens if the garage is full. If you’re moving into an apartment inside a home, ask about any conditions on its use and if storage is allowed.

