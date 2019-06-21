All apartments in Deltona
Find more places like 1719 Barrow Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Deltona, FL
/
1719 Barrow Drive
Last updated June 21 2019 at 9:38 AM

1719 Barrow Drive

1719 Barrow St · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Deltona
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

1719 Barrow St, Deltona, FL 32725
Deltona Lakes

Amenities

Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
-

(RLNE2079979)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1719 Barrow Drive have any available units?
1719 Barrow Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Deltona, FL.
Is 1719 Barrow Drive currently offering any rent specials?
1719 Barrow Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1719 Barrow Drive pet-friendly?
No, 1719 Barrow Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Deltona.
Does 1719 Barrow Drive offer parking?
No, 1719 Barrow Drive does not offer parking.
Does 1719 Barrow Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1719 Barrow Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1719 Barrow Drive have a pool?
No, 1719 Barrow Drive does not have a pool.
Does 1719 Barrow Drive have accessible units?
No, 1719 Barrow Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 1719 Barrow Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 1719 Barrow Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1719 Barrow Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 1719 Barrow Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
First Apartment Checklist: All the Essentials You Need
9 Tips for Moving with Your Pet
How to Negotiate a Lease Renewal for Your Apartment
How to Transfer Utilities to Your New Apartment
Budgeting Tips: A Breakdown of Renter Expenses
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

Deltona 1 BedroomsDeltona 2 Bedrooms
Deltona Apartments with BalconyDeltona Apartments with Pool
Deltona Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Orlando, FLKissimmee, FLDaytona Beach, FLAltamonte Springs, FLSanford, FLWinter Park, FLAlafaya, FLPort Orange, FLWinter Garden, FLClermont, FLOcoee, FLOviedo, FL
Casselberry, FLWinter Springs, FLPalm Coast, FLMaitland, FLApopka, FLFour Corners, FLSouth Apopka, FLBay Hill, FLHaines City, FLGlencoe, FLCocoa West, FLViera East, FL
Silver Springs Shores, FLHolly Hill, FLBithlo, FLSouthchase, FLForest City, FLFairview Shores, FLPine Hills, FLWedgefield, FLTavares, FLPonce Inlet, FLWilliamsburg, FLSouth Daytona, FL

Apartments Near Colleges

Bethune-Cookman UniversityDaytona State College
Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University-Daytona BeachOrange Technical College-Orlando Campus
Rollins College