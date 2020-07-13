Apartment List
95 Apartments under $1,100 for rent in Deerfield Beach, FL

Last updated July 13 at 02:50pm
1 Unit Available
West Deerfield Beach
93 Tilford E
93 Tilford, Deerfield Beach, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,000
588 sqft
DARLING 1 BEDROOM ,1 BATH GROUND FLOOR ANNUAL RENTAL IN LOVELY TILFORD E. TILE THROUGHOUT, BRAND NEW QUIET A/C, UPDATED BATH, FRESHLY PAINTED. NEW KITCHEN W/ NEW STAINLESS STEEL APPLIANCES. PARTIALLY FURNISHED, BUT NEGOITABLE TO REMOVE.

Last updated July 13 at 02:50pm
1 Unit Available
West Deerfield Beach
195 Oakridge M
195 Oakridge J, Deerfield Beach, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,100
lst floor, tiled kitchen, bedroom,hallway, and living room. Beautiful sitting area on water with a nice barbecue .King size sofa bed in Living room, Large flat screen TV in Living room, one also in bedroom.

Last updated July 13 at 02:50pm
1 Unit Available
West Deerfield Beach
45 Newport C
45 Newport Court, Deerfield Beach, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,000
850 sqft
Beautifully Remodeled First Floor unit in Resort Style Community featuring : Brand New Wood Floors, New, Paint, New Kitchen Cabinets, New Baseboards, Bathroom Vanities, Brand new A/C units, and New Water Heater.

Last updated July 13 at 02:50pm
1 Unit Available
West Deerfield Beach
340 Durham J
340 Durham B, Deerfield Beach, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,050
703 sqft
CORNER CONDO IN A OVER 55 COMMUNITY..FULLY FURNISHED, (MAY CONSIDER REMOVING THE FURNISHINGS) CLEAN HOME IN THE DESIRABLE DURHAM AREA OF CENTURY VILLAGE. LAMINATE WOOD FLOORING THROUGHOUT AND CENTRAL A/C.

Last updated July 13 at 02:50pm
1 Unit Available
West Deerfield Beach
263 Markham L
263 Markham Crescent, Deerfield Beach, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,100
703 sqft
TURN KEY ANNUAL RENTAL, 2ND FL, BUILDING HAS A LIFT! IMMACULATE BUILDING, COMMUNITY BARBEQUE AREA, WALK TO POOL! TILE THROUGHOUT, 2 A/C'S ( 2 YRS OLD) WITH HAND HELD CONTROLS & AUTO THERMASTATS , NEWER APPLIANCES, GLASSTOP STOVE.

Last updated July 13 at 02:50pm
1 Unit Available
West Deerfield Beach
264 Durham G
264 Durham G, Deerfield Beach, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,050
Updated 1br/1bth second floor condo in great condition with garden and water views from the glass enclosed patio overlooking the canal.

Last updated July 13 at 02:50pm
1 Unit Available
West Deerfield Beach
192 Tilford J
192 Tilford I, Deerfield Beach, FL
1 Bedroom
$990
700 sqft
FURNISHED AND READY TO MOVE IN, STEPS TO PARKING. LAUNDRY AND BBQ AREA. THIS IS A 55 PLUS COMMUNITY. ACTIVE CLUBHOUSE AND FITNESS CENTER. GATED COMMUNITY

Last updated July 13 at 10:17am
1 Unit Available
Crystal Lake
4354 Northwest 9th Avenue #14-1C - 1
4354 NW 9th Ave, Deerfield Beach, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,100
695 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Great opportunity to live! Gardenview unit ready to move NOW! Gated Heritage 1 Bed/1.5 Baths. s. Tile Floors in living areas and Washer/Dryer in unit and A/C, Refrigerator. Bright unit. Amenities include a nice pool, clubhouse, gym, and Locker room.

Last updated July 13 at 02:50pm
1 Unit Available
West Deerfield Beach
166 Newport K
166 Newport Crescent, Deerfield Beach, FL
1 Bedroom
$950
708 sqft
Ground floor. Clean. Tiled floors. Lowest priced rental in CVE. Close to West Gate (Powerline Rd.). Quick approval. Fabulous Century Village East, with unmatched amenities. Lowest priced rental in CVE.
Verified

Last updated July 13 at 12:33pm
10 Units Available
Loch Lomond
Pompano Palms Apartments
401 NW 34th St, Pompano Beach, FL
Studio
$1,081
497 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,266
633 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,358
903 sqft
Conveniently located near I-95 and the Hillsboro Beach, these units provide dishwasher, appliances and air conditioning, along with laundry facilities pool, playground, tennis courts and on-site maintenance. Floor plans available for studios through two-bedroom units.

Last updated July 13 at 02:50pm
1 Unit Available
Leisureville
2750 W Golf Blvd
2750 West Golf Boulevard, Pompano Beach, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,100
Rare opportunity to lease this unit which has been renovated top to bottom and very tastefully decorated. This is a fully furnished unit in the pristine community of Leisureville.

Last updated July 13 at 02:50pm
1 Unit Available
Leisureville
2650 W Golf Blvd
2650 West Golf Boulevard, Pompano Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,050
680 sqft
Beautifully updated 1st floor 2 bedroom, 1 bath on golf course. Beautiful vinyl plank flooring throughout except bathroom & patio. Small pet ok with non-refundable deposit ($200). Active 55+ community.
Results within 5 miles of Deerfield Beach

Last updated July 13 at 02:50pm
1 Unit Available
North Margate
6505 Winfield Blvd
6505 Winfield Boulevard, Margate, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,100
720 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Very nice all-ages Community. DON'T MISS THE 3D TOUR, Community Pool and Gym, close to the 441. Tile and laminate floor, freshly painted with a nice kitchen, an enclosed balcony overseeing the front of the building, and your assigned parking spot.

Last updated July 13 at 02:50pm
1 Unit Available
2103 Lucaya Bnd
2103 Lucaya Bend, Coconut Creek, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,100
798 sqft
Furnished and ready for Annual rental beginning August 1st. 1 Bedroom 1 1/2 bath unit with laminate flooring throughout, patio faces the garden and has a pool view. Pool is located right behind your building .

Last updated July 13 at 02:50pm
1 Unit Available
Century Village West
421 Mansfield K
421 Mansfield L, Palm Beach County, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,100
835 sqft
First-floor corner unit in the resort-like gated community with all amenities including transportation, theater, gym, pools for your enjoyment.

Last updated July 13 at 02:50pm
1 Unit Available
Century Village West
64 Preston
64 Preston East, Palm Beach County, FL
1 Bedroom
$950
Association States 55+ Community. Beautiful 1 bedroom/1 bath. Unit has brand new carpeting and has been freshly painted. Extra storage, screened patio. Amenities include gym, pool, active clubhouse, etc. Bus transportation steps away.

Last updated July 13 at 02:50pm
1 Unit Available
Beach
3252 NE 13th St
3252 Northeast 13th Street, Pompano Beach, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,100
580 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
This is a furnished rental available until Dec 31st, 2020 minimum credit of 650 needed by association. Water, trash included takes 3 weeks to be approved.

Last updated July 13 at 02:50pm
1 Unit Available
1108 Bahama Bnd
1108 Bahama Bend, Coconut Creek, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,095
661 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
ASSOC REQUIRES 1 OCCUP 55+

Last updated July 13 at 02:50pm
1 Unit Available
Century Village West
503 Mansfield L
503 Mansfield East, Palm Beach County, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,100
715 sqft
CORNER UNIT LOCATED ON THE THIRD FLOOR BUILDING WITH ELEVATOR. APARTMENT IS RENTED FURNISHED OR UNFURNISHED $ 1,150 MONTHLY. 1 BEDROOM AND 1.5 BATHS WITH SHOWER. LARGE ENCLOSED BALCONY WITH EXTRA STORAGE.

Last updated July 13 at 02:50pm
1 Unit Available
Lyons Park
253 S Cypress
253 South Cypress Road, Pompano Beach, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,000
675 sqft
Cozy unit in Pompano Beach, tile throughout the unit and a large balcony with a storage closet. Great community includes pool, clubhouse, tennis.

Last updated July 13 at 02:50pm
1 Unit Available
Garden Isles
101 E MCNAB RD
101 East Mcnab Road, Pompano Beach, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,100
750 sqft
FANTASTIC 1ST FLOOR UNIT PARK & WALK RIGHT IN YOUR UNIT. CLEAN & BRIGHT! TERRIFIC EAST SIDE COMPLEX WITH COMMUNITY LAUNDRY AT THE END OF EACH FLOOR, A HEATED POOL, CLUBHOUSE WI/ BILLIARDS, SAUNA, LIBRARY & SM.

Last updated July 13 at 02:50pm
1 Unit Available
Imperial Point
6263 NE 19th Ave
6263 Northeast 19th Avenue, Fort Lauderdale, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,100
650 sqft
Lovely clean unit with ceramic tile throughout-3 MONTH RENTAL ONLY !!!!!-over55-Well kept community 10 minutes to the beach-Lovely Imperial Point Neighborhood !

Last updated July 13 at 02:50pm
1 Unit Available
Century Village West
139 Dorset D
139 Dorset D, Palm Beach County, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,100
835 sqft
Main Floor 2 bed, 1- 1/2 bath main floor. Furnished annual rental in 55+ community. Stall shower. Steps to bus, pool & parking. E-Z access. Internet , basic cable, water, garbage included in rent

Last updated July 13 at 02:50pm
1 Unit Available
Century Village West
399 Brighton J
399 Brighton I, Palm Beach County, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,000
601 sqft
Very cute apt in great location. Laminate flooring to bedroom. Renovated bathroom. 2 A/C's.

July 2020 Deerfield Beach Rent Report

Welcome to the July 2020 Deerfield Beach Rent Report. Deerfield Beach rents declined over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Deerfield Beach rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the metro, state, and nation.

View full Rent Report

Deerfield Beach rents declined significantly over the past month

Deerfield Beach rents have declined 0.4% over the past month, and have decreased slightly by 0.1% in comparison to the same time last year. Currently, median rents in Deerfield Beach stand at $1,199 for a one-bedroom apartment and $1,520 for a two-bedroom. This is the second straight month that the city has seen rent decreases after an increase in April. Deerfield Beach's year-over-year rent growth is level with the state average of -0.1%, but lags the national average of 0.2%.

    Rents falling across the Miami Metro

    Rent prices have been decreasing not just in Deerfield Beach over the past year, but across the entire metro. Of the largest 10 cities in the Miami metro for which we have data, 6 of them have seen prices drop. Here's a look at how rents compare across some of the largest cities in the metro.

    • Over the past year, Boca Raton has seen the biggest rent drop in the metro, with a decline of 1.2%. Median two-bedrooms there cost $1,848, while one-bedrooms go for $1,457.
    • West Palm Beach has seen the fastest rent growth in the metro, with a year-over-year increase of 1.2%. The median two-bedroom there costs $1,392, while one-bedrooms go for $1,098.
    • Miami Beach has the least expensive rents in the Miami metro, with a two-bedroom median of $1,283; rents went down 0.7% over the past month but rose 0.7% over the past year.
    • Pembroke Pines has the most expensive rents of the largest cities in the Miami metro, with a two-bedroom median of $2,396; rents went down 0.4% over the past month and 0.9% over the past year.

    Many large cities nationwide show more affordable rents compared to Deerfield Beach

    As rents have fallen slightly in Deerfield Beach, a few large cities nationwide have seen prices increase, in some cases substantially. Compared to most large cities across the country, Deerfield Beach is less affordable for renters.

    • Although rents across cities in Florida have been marginally on the rise, the state's growth as a whole has held steady over the past year. For example, rents have grown by 0.3% in Jacksonville and 0.1% in Tampa.
    • Deerfield Beach's median two-bedroom rent of $1,520 is above the national average of $1,192. Nationwide, rents have held steady over the past year.
    • While rents in Deerfield Beach fell slightly over the past year, the city of Memphis saw an increase of 0.5%.
    • Renters will generally find more expensive prices in Deerfield Beach than most large cities. For example, Memphis has a median 2BR rent of $837, where Deerfield Beach is more than one-and-a-half times that price.

    For more information check out our national report. You can also access our full data for cities and counties across the U.S. at this link.

    City
    Median 1BR Rent
    Median 2BR Rent
    M/M Rent Growth
    Y/Y Rent Growth
    Miami
    $1,080
    $1,370
    -0.7%
    -1.1%
    Fort Lauderdale
    $1,150
    $1,450
    -0.5%
    -0.2%
    Pembroke Pines
    $1,890
    $2,400
    -0.4%
    -0.9%
    Hollywood
    $1,130
    $1,440
    -0.2%
    0.9%
    Miami Gardens
    $1,150
    $1,460
    0.2%
    0.5%
    West Palm Beach
    $1,100
    $1,390
    -0.2%
    1.2%
    Pompano Beach
    $1,160
    $1,470
    -0.1%
    -0.5%
    Miami Beach
    $1,010
    $1,280
    -0.7%
    0.7%
    Boca Raton
    $1,460
    $1,850
    -1%
    -1.2%
    Deerfield Beach
    $1,200
    $1,520
    -0.4%
    -0.1%
    Boynton Beach
    $1,350
    $1,710
    -0.1%
    0.5%
    Delray Beach
    $1,190
    $1,510
    -0.8%
    0.8%
    Wellington
    $1,510
    $1,910
    -0.4%
    -0.1%
    Jupiter
    $1,280
    $1,620
    0.4%
    0.2%
    Palm Beach Gardens
    $1,410
    $1,780
    -1.2%
    2.4%
    North Miami Beach
    $1,470
    $1,870
    0.1%
    1.3%
    Lake Worth
    $1,110
    $1,410
    -0.4%
    0.9%
    Methodology - Recent Updates:

    Data from private listing sites, including our own, tends to skew toward luxury apartments, which introduces sample bias when estimates are calculated directly from these listings. To address these limitations, we’ve recently made major updates to our methodology, which we believe have greatly improved the accuracy and reliability of our estimates.

    Read more about our new methodology below, or see a more detailed post here.

    Methodology:

    Apartment List is committed to making our rent estimates the best and most accurate available. To do this, we start with reliable median rent statistics from the Census Bureau, then extrapolate them forward to the current month using a growth rate calculated from our listing data. In doing so, we use a same-unit analysis similar to Case-Shiller’s approach, comparing only units that are available across both time periods to provide an accurate picture of rent growth in cities across the country.

    Our approach corrects for the sample bias inherent in other private sources, producing results that are much closer to statistics published by the Census Bureau and HUD. Our methodology also allows us to construct a picture of rent growth over an extended period of time, with estimates that are updated each month.

    Read more about our methodology here.

    About Rent Reports:

    Apartment List publishes monthly reports on rental trends for hundreds of cities across the U.S. We intend these reports to be a source of reliable information that help renters and policymakers make sound decisions, and we invest significant time and effort in gathering and analyzing rent data. Our work is covered regularly by journalists across the country.

    We are continuously working to improve our methodology and data, with the goal of providing renters with the information that they need to make the best decisions.

