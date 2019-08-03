28 Bonita Rd

Amenities

w/d hookup pet friendly garage

Unit Amenities w/d hookup Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

3 Bed 2 Bath With Garage Pet Friendly Available August 1st - Apply today on our website www.proflmanagement.com or call (386) 202-4565 for more information.



3 bedroom 2 bath house with a single car garage and washer/dryer hook ups. This house will be available starting September 1st.



The cost to move in is $1099 first month and $1099 security deposit. We do allow pets there is a $35 dollar a month per pet rent and a $125 per pet one time non-refundable pet deposit, only 2 pets per home. NO DANGEROUS BREED ANIMALS.



Apply today at www.proflmanagement.com! The application fee is $65 per adult. All applications are transferable to any available properties. Also check out our FAQ tab on our website, that can answer most questions regarding the application process and qualifications necessary.



We do not have anymore pictures at this time.



(RLNE5004284)