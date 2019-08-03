28 Bonita Rd

All apartments in DeBary
Last updated August 3 2019

28 Bonita Road · No Longer Available
Location

28 Bonita Road, DeBary, FL 32713
Plantation Estates

Amenities

w/d hookup
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
3 Bed 2 Bath With Garage Pet Friendly Available August 1st - Apply today on our website www.proflmanagement.com or call (386) 202-4565 for more information.

3 bedroom 2 bath house with a single car garage and washer/dryer hook ups. This house will be available starting September 1st.

The cost to move in is $1099 first month and $1099 security deposit. We do allow pets there is a $35 dollar a month per pet rent and a $125 per pet one time non-refundable pet deposit, only 2 pets per home. NO DANGEROUS BREED ANIMALS.

Apply today at www.proflmanagement.com! The application fee is $65 per adult. All applications are transferable to any available properties. Also check out our FAQ tab on our website, that can answer most questions regarding the application process and qualifications necessary.

We do not have anymore pictures at this time.

(RLNE5004284)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

