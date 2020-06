Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities parking garage

This is a great 3 bedroom, one and a half bathroom home. Large covered and screened porch on the rear of the home. Once car attached garage with opener. All appliances are included. This home also comes equipped with hurricane shutters. No HOA! Make this your new address today!