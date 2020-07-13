/
pet friendly apartments
65 Pet Friendly Apartments for rent in Daytona Beach Shores, FL
1 of 48
Last updated July 12 at 07:03am
1 Unit Available
2055 S Atlantic Ave
2055 South Atlantic Avenue, Daytona Beach Shores, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,200
1860 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
4 Bedrooms
Ask
STUNNING SUNRISES COULD BE YOUR ALARM CLOCK.... WITH THE SPECTACULAR VIEWS OF THE ATLANTIC OCEAN.... WALKING ON THE BEACH IS JUST STEPS AWAY….. Live the luxury oceanfront lifestyle. This Spacious 2/2 Fully Furnished Condo has direct SE ocean views.
Results within 1 mile of Daytona Beach Shores
1 of 14
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
615 Wisteria Road
615 Wisteria Road, Daytona Beach, FL
4 Bedrooms
$1,395
1852 sqft
615 Wisteria Road - Property Id: 79911 To schedule an appointment to see this property I will first need to verify your proof of income (pay stubs and bank statements) for three consecutive months. This can be emailed to daytonapropmgt@aol.
1 of 5
Last updated July 12 at 07:03am
1 Unit Available
935 South Atlantic Avenue
935 South Atlantic Avenue, Daytona Beach, FL
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,375
540 sqft
Amazing 1 bedroom, 2 bathroom condo in Daytona Beach. Amenities included: balcony, pool, updated kitchen, updated bathroom, and laundry in building. Utilities included: cable, electricity, heat, internet, air conditioning and water.
1 of 1
Last updated August 14 at 10:24pm
1 Unit Available
715 S Beach Street
715 South Beach Street, Daytona Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,250
1025 sqft
Gorgeous 1st floor condo with harbour view. 2/2 with Split floorplan; Upgraded white kitchen cabinetry, Stainless steel appliances & granite counters. Lots of closet space. Tile & carpet. Screened lanai. Hurricane shutters.
Results within 5 miles of Daytona Beach Shores
Verified
1 of 24
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
$
11 Units Available
Epic
1420 New Bellevue Ave, Daytona Beach, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,046
700 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,377
900 sqft
Luxury furnished apartments feature granite counters, stainless steel appliances and patio/balcony. Resort-style grounds offer clubhouse, pool, 24-hour gym, several sports courts and more. Located near Clyde Morris bike path and Daytona Beach shopping and attractions.
Verified
1 of 52
Last updated July 13 at 03:43am
$
9 Units Available
Port Orange Gateway Center
Ocean Oaks
1645 Dunlawton Ave, Port Orange, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,044
733 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,169
1006 sqft
Welcome to Ocean Oaks Apartments in Port Orange, FL. Designed with a resort-style atmosphere, Ocean Oaks is a tropical haven you can call home.
Verified
1 of 7
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
4 Units Available
Nova Wood Apartments
1220 S Nova Rd, Daytona Beach, FL
1 Bedroom
$685
576 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$805
864 sqft
Welcome to Nova Wood Apartments, your home for country living combined with city convenience in Daytona Beach, Florida.
Verified
1 of 19
Last updated July 13 at 12:14am
11 Units Available
Coastline Cove
101 Raceway Pointe Dr, Daytona Beach, FL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,029
1100 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Located near I-95 and US-92. Designed interiors with up to four bedrooms. Open floor plans, energy-efficient appliances and ample storage. On-site fitness center, pool and sundeck. Near colleges.
Verified
1 of 18
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
7 Units Available
East Daytona
The Overlook at Daytona Apartment Homes
100 Seabreeze Blvd, Daytona Beach, FL
1 Bedroom
$963
602 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,254
969 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,628
1597 sqft
Overlooking the water of the Intracoastal Waterway. Recently renovated to include granite countertops, walk-in closets and modern furnishings such as stainless steel appliances. Private balconies provided. Pool, clubhouse and gym available.
Verified
1 of 30
Last updated July 10 at 09:49am
32 Units Available
Lake Forest
600 Jimmy Ann Dr, Daytona Beach, FL
1 Bedroom
$815
707 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,062
1062 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,438
1360 sqft
ELEVATE YOUR STYLE AT LAKE FOREST APARTMENT HOMES\nCome home to Lake Forest Apartment Homes. Our beautiful community is located in Daytona Beach, Florida only minutes from Daytona International Speedway.
Verified
1 of 7
Last updated July 13 at 12:05am
2 Units Available
Southern Villas
239 Oak Tree Cir, Daytona Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,247
1252 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Southern Villas Apartments is located in Daytona Beach. Its within a few minutes from the lovely beaches of Florida. The surrounding areas cant be beat for dining experiences, cinema, and attractions of all kinds.
Verified
1 of 20
Last updated July 13 at 04:31am
$
44 Units Available
Port Orange Gateway Center
Hawthorne Village
3900 Yorktowne Blvd, Port Orange, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,110
820 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,240
1127 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,475
1392 sqft
Luxury apartment community near Dunlawton Avenue. Modern fitness center, on-site pool, playground, hot tub and business center. Garage available. Spacious apartments with extra storage and a patio or balcony. Dogs and cats allowed.
Verified
1 of 17
Last updated March 14 at 08:32pm
Contact for Availability
Osprey Landings
1756 S Clyde Morris Blvd, Daytona Beach, FL
1 Bedroom
$969
700 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,149
1000 sqft
Find the serene living experience youve been searching for at Osprey Landings Apartments in Daytona Beach, FL.
Verified
1 of 4
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
1 Unit Available
Nova Glen Apartments
1000 S Nova Rd, Daytona Beach, FL
1 Bedroom
$720
576 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Welcome to Nova Glen Apartments, your home for convenient living at a great location in Daytona Beach, Florida. Our single-story community’s beautifully manicured grounds and relaxing lagoon create the ideal tranquil setting for you to call home.
1 of 12
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Georgetowne
336 Yorktowne Drive
336 Yorktowne Drive, Daytona Beach, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,650
1548 sqft
336 Yorktowne Drive Available 08/07/20 Beautiful 3 Bedroom Home with Huge Yard! - Beautiful 3 Bedroom Home with Huge Yard! This home features tile floors throughout, fresh paint and a wood burning fireplace.
1 of 15
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
463 Brentwood Dr #300
463 Brentwood Drive, Daytona Beach, FL
1 Bedroom
$845
700 sqft
Eagle Point Apartments offers spacious one and two bedroom homes in Daytona Beach, Florida. Our apartment homes include water, sewer, trash, pest control and on call maintenance! We are a pet friendly community.
1 of 9
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Daytona Gardens
400 Margie Ln.
400 Margie Lane, Daytona Beach, FL
4 Bedrooms
$1,200
1508 sqft
400 Margie Ln. Available 09/04/20 ***PRICE CUT*** LAKE FRONT HOME FOR RENT IN DAYTONA - ***PRICE CUT*** LAKE FRONT HOME FOR RENT IN DAYTONA 400 MARGIE LANE DAYTONA BEACH, FL 32114 Rent: $1,200/month 4 Bedrooms, 2.
1 of 1
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
East Daytona
The Secret Garden
910 North Grandview Avenue, Daytona Beach, FL
3 Bedrooms
$3,500
Whenever anyone enters the Secret Garden they can't believe that this hideaway is located in the heart of Daytona Beach just a stone's throw from the ocean. Beautiful 3 bedroom/3 bath home.
1 of 15
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
461 Brentwood Dr #227
461 Brentwood Drive, Daytona Beach, FL
1 Bedroom
$845
700 sqft
Eagle Point Apartments offers spacious one and two bedroom homes in Daytona Beach, Florida. Our apartment homes include water, sewer, trash, pest control and on call maintenance! We are a pet friendly community.
1 of 15
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
462 Brentwood Dr #174
462 Brentwood Drive, Daytona Beach, FL
1 Bedroom
$845
700 sqft
Eagle Point Apartments offers spacious one and two bedroom homes in Daytona Beach, Florida. Our apartment homes include water, sewer, trash, pest control and on call maintenance! We are a pet friendly community.
1 of 13
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
417 Maple St.
417 Maple Street, Daytona Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
$775
768 sqft
417 Maple St.
1 of 8
Last updated July 13 at 05:13am
1 Unit Available
East Daytona
738 N Grandview Ave
738 North Grandview Avenue, Daytona Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,100
652 sqft
Too many upgrades to list! Fresh paint inside and out! New paver driveway and parking area. Gourmet Kitchen with elegant and modern wood kitchen cabinets with crown molding, granite counter tops, back splash and stainless-steel appliances.
1 of 9
Last updated July 13 at 05:13am
1 Unit Available
East Daytona
736 N Grandview Ave
736 North Grandview Avenue, Daytona Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,250
900 sqft
One of a kind detached bungalow with a huge, front paver deck is one you won't want to let get away!! This beautifully remodeled 2 Bedroom, 1.
1 of 10
Last updated May 14 at 09:36am
1 Unit Available
422 Henry Butts Dr
422 Henry Butts Drive, Daytona Beach, FL
1 Bedroom
$650
851 sqft
Half off Of first month rent if approved - Fridge, Stove, and Lawn Care Included (RLNE4875541)
