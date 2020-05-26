3333 S Atlantic Avenue

Amenities

Volusia County is now Open for short term rentals! DIRECT OCEANFRONT - 3 bedroom 3 bathroom fully furnished condominium. Living room and Master Ensuite opens to PRIVATE oceanfront balcony. Large Kitchen. Open living/dining/kitchen -great for entertaining. Sleeps 6, king in Master, queens in both guest bedrooms. Full size washer and dryer in Unit. Building has indoor heated pool, outdoor seasonally heated pool, Jacuzzi, his/her steam rooms, Penthouse Clubhouse, library, aerobic and weight exercise rooms, and library. 3 story parking garage. NO SMOKING - NO PETS. Rent includes WIFI, Cable, Water, Sewer, Trash Recycling, Pest Control, Use of Building Amenities.