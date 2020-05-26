All apartments in Daytona Beach Shores
Find more places like 3333 S Atlantic Avenue.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Daytona Beach Shores, FL
/
3333 S Atlantic Avenue
Last updated May 26 2020 at 9:50 PM

3333 S Atlantic Avenue

3333 South Atlantic Avenue · (386) 256-4760
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Daytona Beach Shores
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Washer-Dryer
See all
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
See all
Apartments with Garage
See all

Location

3333 South Atlantic Avenue, Daytona Beach Shores, FL 32118

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit 1604 · Avail. now

$3,500

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 3 Bath · 2067 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
gym
pool
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
furnished
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
clubhouse
gym
parking
pool
garage
internet access
sauna
Volusia County is now Open for short term rentals! DIRECT OCEANFRONT - 3 bedroom 3 bathroom fully furnished condominium. Living room and Master Ensuite opens to PRIVATE oceanfront balcony. Large Kitchen. Open living/dining/kitchen -great for entertaining. Sleeps 6, king in Master, queens in both guest bedrooms. Full size washer and dryer in Unit. Building has indoor heated pool, outdoor seasonally heated pool, Jacuzzi, his/her steam rooms, Penthouse Clubhouse, library, aerobic and weight exercise rooms, and library. 3 story parking garage. NO SMOKING - NO PETS. Rent includes WIFI, Cable, Water, Sewer, Trash Recycling, Pest Control, Use of Building Amenities.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Other.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3333 S Atlantic Avenue have any available units?
3333 S Atlantic Avenue has a unit available for $3,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 3333 S Atlantic Avenue have?
Some of 3333 S Atlantic Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3333 S Atlantic Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
3333 S Atlantic Avenue isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3333 S Atlantic Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 3333 S Atlantic Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Daytona Beach Shores.
Does 3333 S Atlantic Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 3333 S Atlantic Avenue does offer parking.
Does 3333 S Atlantic Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3333 S Atlantic Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3333 S Atlantic Avenue have a pool?
Yes, 3333 S Atlantic Avenue has a pool.
Does 3333 S Atlantic Avenue have accessible units?
No, 3333 S Atlantic Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 3333 S Atlantic Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3333 S Atlantic Avenue has units with dishwashers.
Does 3333 S Atlantic Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 3333 S Atlantic Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 3333 S Atlantic Avenue?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

Daytona Beach Shores 1 BedroomsDaytona Beach Shores 2 Bedrooms
Daytona Beach Shores Apartments with GarageDaytona Beach Shores Apartments with Hardwood Floors
Daytona Beach Shores Apartments with Washer-Dryer

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Orlando, FLDaytona Beach, FLAltamonte Springs, FLSanford, FLWinter Park, FLAlafaya, FLPort Orange, FLOcoee, FLOviedo, FLCasselberry, FLWinter Springs, FLPalm Coast, FL
Maitland, FLApopka, FLOrmond Beach, FLLake Mary, FLLongwood, FLNew Smyrna Beach, FLOrmond-by-the-Sea, FLDe Leon Springs, FLSamsula-Spruce Creek, FLPort St. John, FLWekiwa Springs, FLUniversity, FL
Flagler Beach, FLDeltona, FLSouth Apopka, FLGlencoe, FLSt. Augustine Shores, FLHolly Hill, FLBithlo, FLSt. Augustine South, FLForest City, FLFairview Shores, FLPine Hills, FLWedgefield, FL

Apartments Near Colleges

Bethune-Cookman UniversityUniversity of Central Florida
Daytona State CollegeEmbry-Riddle Aeronautical University-Daytona Beach
Orange Technical College-Orlando Campus
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity