Home
/
Dade City, FL
/
37414 Carter Ave.
Last updated May 26 2020 at 11:35 AM

37414 Carter Ave.

37414 Carter Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

37414 Carter Avenue, Dade City, FL 33523

Amenities

hardwood floors
carport
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
carport
parking
Beautiful Spacious 2 Bedroom Home in the Heart of Downtown Dade City. Perched on a Half Acre, This Home Boasts a Beautiful Backyard Complete w/Fruit Trees. - Beautiful Spacious 2 Bedroom Home in the Heart of Downtown Dade City. Perched on a Half Acre, This Home Boasts a Beautiful Backyard Complete w/Fruit Trees. Detached Car Port and Storage Room Behind Home; Original Hardwood Flooring Throughout w/HUGE Bedrooms!!

With Your Section 8 Voucher We Can Get You Automatically Approved!!

Call NOW for a Showing!!

813-325-8413

(RLNE5762197)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 37414 Carter Ave. have any available units?
37414 Carter Ave. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dade City, FL.
Is 37414 Carter Ave. currently offering any rent specials?
37414 Carter Ave. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 37414 Carter Ave. pet-friendly?
No, 37414 Carter Ave. is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Dade City.
Does 37414 Carter Ave. offer parking?
Yes, 37414 Carter Ave. offers parking.
Does 37414 Carter Ave. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 37414 Carter Ave. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 37414 Carter Ave. have a pool?
No, 37414 Carter Ave. does not have a pool.
Does 37414 Carter Ave. have accessible units?
No, 37414 Carter Ave. does not have accessible units.
Does 37414 Carter Ave. have units with dishwashers?
No, 37414 Carter Ave. does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 37414 Carter Ave. have units with air conditioning?
No, 37414 Carter Ave. does not have units with air conditioning.

