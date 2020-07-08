37414 Carter Ave.

Amenities

hardwood floors carport

Unit Amenities hardwood floors Property Amenities accepts section 8 carport parking

Beautiful Spacious 2 Bedroom Home in the Heart of Downtown Dade City. Perched on a Half Acre, This Home Boasts a Beautiful Backyard Complete w/Fruit Trees. - Beautiful Spacious 2 Bedroom Home in the Heart of Downtown Dade City. Perched on a Half Acre, This Home Boasts a Beautiful Backyard Complete w/Fruit Trees. Detached Car Port and Storage Room Behind Home; Original Hardwood Flooring Throughout w/HUGE Bedrooms!!



With Your Section 8 Voucher We Can Get You Automatically Approved!!



Call NOW for a Showing!!



813-325-8413



(RLNE5762197)