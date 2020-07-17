Amenities

8141 Country Road # 204 Available 08/01/20 Darling 2 Bedroom 2 Bath Condo located on 2nd floor in Gladiolus Gardens. - Darling 2 Bedroom 2 Bath Condo located on the 2nd Floor. Updated kitchen and baths with granite countertops. All Appliances included and unit comes with washer and dryer hookups. Coin Operated Washer and Dryer located on 1st floor.

Community includes pool, tennis courts, boat storage, picnic and BBQ Area.

In a great location convenient to shopping, dinning, Sanibel Island Causeway and Fort Myers Beach/



No Pets Allowed



