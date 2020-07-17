All apartments in Cypress Lake
Cypress Lake, FL
8141 Country Road # 204
8141 Country Road # 204

8141 Country Road · (239) 481-6111
Location

8141 Country Road, Cypress Lake, FL 33919

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit 8141 Country Road # 204 · Avail. Aug 1

$1,150

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 980 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
recently renovated
pool
tennis court
bbq/grill
Unit Amenities
granite counters
in unit laundry
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
pool
bbq/grill
tennis court
8141 Country Road # 204 Available 08/01/20 Darling 2 Bedroom 2 Bath Condo located on 2nd floor in Gladiolus Gardens. - Darling 2 Bedroom 2 Bath Condo located on the 2nd Floor. Updated kitchen and baths with granite countertops. All Appliances included and unit comes with washer and dryer hookups. Coin Operated Washer and Dryer located on 1st floor.
Community includes pool, tennis courts, boat storage, picnic and BBQ Area.
In a great location convenient to shopping, dinning, Sanibel Island Causeway and Fort Myers Beach/

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE2267880)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8141 Country Road # 204 have any available units?
8141 Country Road # 204 has a unit available for $1,150 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 8141 Country Road # 204 have?
Some of 8141 Country Road # 204's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8141 Country Road # 204 currently offering any rent specials?
8141 Country Road # 204 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8141 Country Road # 204 pet-friendly?
No, 8141 Country Road # 204 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Cypress Lake.
Does 8141 Country Road # 204 offer parking?
No, 8141 Country Road # 204 does not offer parking.
Does 8141 Country Road # 204 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 8141 Country Road # 204 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 8141 Country Road # 204 have a pool?
Yes, 8141 Country Road # 204 has a pool.
Does 8141 Country Road # 204 have accessible units?
No, 8141 Country Road # 204 does not have accessible units.
Does 8141 Country Road # 204 have units with dishwashers?
No, 8141 Country Road # 204 does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 8141 Country Road # 204 have units with air conditioning?
No, 8141 Country Road # 204 does not have units with air conditioning.
