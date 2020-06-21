6798 Overlook DR

Amenities

4-2-2 Single Family Home. 3 lot site with over 2400 sq ft that was completely renovated. Beautiful Southwestern views overlooking the pond & located on the 3rd hole of Cypress Lake Country Club Golf Course in your own own backyard. New floors, fresh paint throughout. Open and spacious floor plan, great for entertaining, leads to the dining room and kitchen. Designer grade back splashes and tile work along with the gorgeous quarts waterfall island in the kitchen. Master bedroom located on the 1st floor. Beautiful Views from all the bedrooms. Nothing better than waking up and drinking your coffee on either the screened lanai or the open rear patio, while watching the the Blue Heron and the ducks swimming right behind your home. Storage is never an issue in this house, not only do the bedrooms have angels like only a Cape Cod can, in addition every bedroom has at least one walk in closet. Over sized garage for additional storage and easy parking. Close proximity to Ft. Myers beaches, shopping, Barbara B Mann arts, FSW university.