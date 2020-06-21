All apartments in Cypress Lake
Last updated June 17 2020 at 5:22 AM

6798 Overlook DR

6798 Overlook Drive · (239) 443-2525
Location

6798 Overlook Drive, Cypress Lake, FL 33919

Price and availability

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 Bed · Avail. now

$2,500

Click to see floorplan

4 Bed · 2 Bath

Amenities

patio / balcony
garage
recently renovated
walk in closets
extra storage
Unit Amenities
extra storage
patio / balcony
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
4-2-2 Single Family Home. 3 lot site with over 2400 sq ft that was completely renovated. Beautiful Southwestern views overlooking the pond & located on the 3rd hole of Cypress Lake Country Club Golf Course in your own own backyard. New floors, fresh paint throughout. Open and spacious floor plan, great for entertaining, leads to the dining room and kitchen. Designer grade back splashes and tile work along with the gorgeous quarts waterfall island in the kitchen. Master bedroom located on the 1st floor. Beautiful Views from all the bedrooms. Nothing better than waking up and drinking your coffee on either the screened lanai or the open rear patio, while watching the the Blue Heron and the ducks swimming right behind your home. Storage is never an issue in this house, not only do the bedrooms have angels like only a Cape Cod can, in addition every bedroom has at least one walk in closet. Over sized garage for additional storage and easy parking. Close proximity to Ft. Myers beaches, shopping, Barbara B Mann arts, FSW university.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6798 Overlook DR have any available units?
6798 Overlook DR has a unit available for $2,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 6798 Overlook DR have?
Some of 6798 Overlook DR's amenities include patio / balcony, garage, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6798 Overlook DR currently offering any rent specials?
6798 Overlook DR isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6798 Overlook DR pet-friendly?
No, 6798 Overlook DR is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Cypress Lake.
Does 6798 Overlook DR offer parking?
Yes, 6798 Overlook DR does offer parking.
Does 6798 Overlook DR have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6798 Overlook DR does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6798 Overlook DR have a pool?
No, 6798 Overlook DR does not have a pool.
Does 6798 Overlook DR have accessible units?
No, 6798 Overlook DR does not have accessible units.
Does 6798 Overlook DR have units with dishwashers?
No, 6798 Overlook DR does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 6798 Overlook DR have units with air conditioning?
No, 6798 Overlook DR does not have units with air conditioning.
