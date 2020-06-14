6300 S Pointe BLVD

Amenities

Location, Location, Location! Welcome to South Pointe Villas, a neighborhood of attached villa homes where the grounds are attractive and well-maintained. Up for rent is a TURN-KEY FURNISHED 2 bedroom / 2 bathroom / 1,084 SQFT villa. The home is tiled throughout, and has been tastefully updated with shaker cabinets in the kitchen. The location is simply fabulous - within a 1 mile radius you’ll find some of the best restaurants in town, two grocery stores, night life, and Rutenberg Community Park. Only 9 miles to Fort Myers Beach, 8 miles to Downtown Fort Myers, and 3 miles to Cape Coral. Great value and one of the best Walk Score’s in town! You'll love the community pool and club house. Also included - a large detached storage locker at your carport. Available 7/3/2020!