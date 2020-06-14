All apartments in Cypress Lake
Last updated May 20 2020 at 6:22 AM

6300 S Pointe BLVD

6300 South Pointe Boulevard · (239) 789-8907
Location

6300 South Pointe Boulevard, Cypress Lake, FL 33919

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit 305 · Avail. now

$1,200

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath

Amenities

carport
recently renovated
pool
clubhouse
furnished
Unit Amenities
furnished
recently renovated
Property Amenities
carport
clubhouse
parking
pool
Location, Location, Location! Welcome to South Pointe Villas, a neighborhood of attached villa homes where the grounds are attractive and well-maintained. Up for rent is a TURN-KEY FURNISHED 2 bedroom / 2 bathroom / 1,084 SQFT villa. The home is tiled throughout, and has been tastefully updated with shaker cabinets in the kitchen. The location is simply fabulous - within a 1 mile radius you’ll find some of the best restaurants in town, two grocery stores, night life, and Rutenberg Community Park. Only 9 miles to Fort Myers Beach, 8 miles to Downtown Fort Myers, and 3 miles to Cape Coral. Great value and one of the best Walk Score’s in town! You'll love the community pool and club house. Also included - a large detached storage locker at your carport. Available 7/3/2020!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6300 S Pointe BLVD have any available units?
6300 S Pointe BLVD has a unit available for $1,200 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 6300 S Pointe BLVD have?
Some of 6300 S Pointe BLVD's amenities include carport, recently renovated, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6300 S Pointe BLVD currently offering any rent specials?
6300 S Pointe BLVD isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6300 S Pointe BLVD pet-friendly?
No, 6300 S Pointe BLVD is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Cypress Lake.
Does 6300 S Pointe BLVD offer parking?
Yes, 6300 S Pointe BLVD does offer parking.
Does 6300 S Pointe BLVD have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6300 S Pointe BLVD does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6300 S Pointe BLVD have a pool?
Yes, 6300 S Pointe BLVD has a pool.
Does 6300 S Pointe BLVD have accessible units?
No, 6300 S Pointe BLVD does not have accessible units.
Does 6300 S Pointe BLVD have units with dishwashers?
No, 6300 S Pointe BLVD does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 6300 S Pointe BLVD have units with air conditioning?
No, 6300 S Pointe BLVD does not have units with air conditioning.
