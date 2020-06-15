All apartments in Cypress Lake
Last updated May 9 2020 at 4:43 PM

1514 Edgewater CIR

1514 Edgewater Circle · (239) 777-3113
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

1514 Edgewater Circle, Cypress Lake, FL 33919

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit 3A · Avail. now

$1,450

2 Bed · 2 Bath

Amenities

Unit Amenities
bathtub
ceiling fan
furnished
in unit laundry
recently renovated
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
FURNISHED, SEASONAL RENTAL. Recently renovated 2 bedroom, 2 bath condo plus sunroom in the Myerlee community. This ground floor condominium property is located in South Fort Myers on a side street connected to Winkler Rd between Cypress Lake and Gladiolus. The freshly painted property has many new updates including: new electrical switches and receptacles, new plumbing fixtures, new white hardwood kitchen cabinets, new kitchen counters, new sink and modern kitchen faucet, new bathroom sink, and updated furnishings. This condo is in like new condition, has a laundry room with full size washer and dryer, has a private garden setting, is in walking distance to banks, restaurants and grocery and is an excellent place to make your home away from home in Southwest Florida. This ground floor unit is equiped with stabilizing bars in the shower and bath tub for those of us wanting additional peace of mind. The home has ceiling fans and tile flooring throughout, making it cool, comfortable and easy to keep clean.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, assigned.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1514 Edgewater CIR have any available units?
1514 Edgewater CIR has a unit available for $1,450 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 1514 Edgewater CIR have?
Some of 1514 Edgewater CIR's amenities include in unit laundry, recently renovated, and ceiling fan. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1514 Edgewater CIR currently offering any rent specials?
1514 Edgewater CIR isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1514 Edgewater CIR pet-friendly?
No, 1514 Edgewater CIR is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Cypress Lake.
Does 1514 Edgewater CIR offer parking?
No, 1514 Edgewater CIR does not offer parking.
Does 1514 Edgewater CIR have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1514 Edgewater CIR offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1514 Edgewater CIR have a pool?
No, 1514 Edgewater CIR does not have a pool.
Does 1514 Edgewater CIR have accessible units?
No, 1514 Edgewater CIR does not have accessible units.
Does 1514 Edgewater CIR have units with dishwashers?
No, 1514 Edgewater CIR does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1514 Edgewater CIR have units with air conditioning?
No, 1514 Edgewater CIR does not have units with air conditioning.
