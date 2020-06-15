1514 Edgewater CIR

Amenities

FURNISHED, SEASONAL RENTAL. Recently renovated 2 bedroom, 2 bath condo plus sunroom in the Myerlee community. This ground floor condominium property is located in South Fort Myers on a side street connected to Winkler Rd between Cypress Lake and Gladiolus. The freshly painted property has many new updates including: new electrical switches and receptacles, new plumbing fixtures, new white hardwood kitchen cabinets, new kitchen counters, new sink and modern kitchen faucet, new bathroom sink, and updated furnishings. This condo is in like new condition, has a laundry room with full size washer and dryer, has a private garden setting, is in walking distance to banks, restaurants and grocery and is an excellent place to make your home away from home in Southwest Florida. This ground floor unit is equiped with stabilizing bars in the shower and bath tub for those of us wanting additional peace of mind. The home has ceiling fans and tile flooring throughout, making it cool, comfortable and easy to keep clean.