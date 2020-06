Amenities

hardwood floors pet friendly parking recently renovated gym pool

Unit Amenities furnished hardwood floors recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly gym parking pool tennis court

Turnkey and ready to go! Bring your furry friend to this top floor condo in a quite centrally located community. Easy walk to lakes park where you can exercise, relax, or bring the kids to the water park without having to pay for parking! Great view of a pond with fountain. Community features a tennis court and pool with the friendliest of neighbors! Upgrades throughout with a newly renovated master bathroom and bamboo flooring in master bedroom. Can also be rented unfurnished or partial furnished if necessary. ***Living Room Couch is not the one pictured***