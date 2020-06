Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters garage recently renovated

Unit Amenities granite counters patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

This 2/2 with den and detached 1 car garage sits in a newer development right off of McGregor but far enough back you do not hear any traffic. The front entry has a large screened porch in addition to the rear screened lanai that backs up to a preserve. Open airy floor plan with updated kitchen including granite counter tops and newer appliances. If you have been looking for a rental during the past month you know a unit like this will be gone in a couple of days. HOA application fee of $100.00