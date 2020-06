Amenities

Unit Amenities Property Amenities clubhouse gym parking pool garage

Beautiful NEW Unit at Palmetto Cove Gated Community. TWO BEDROOMS AND A DEN(2.5/2 )with Garage. Location is the best with access to Beach's, Shopping, Restaurants and much more. Unit Overlooks the lake with Western Exposure.Screened Lanai at front and rear of Condo overlooking Lake.Water is included .Community has a Large Community pool,Clubhouse Kitchen, meeting room and Exercise area. Unit is located on the 1st Floor with easy access