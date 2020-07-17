13147 Hampshire Court

Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher furnished garbage disposal hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage hot tub internet access

Furnished 2BR, 2BA Villa. Seasonal/short term - Property Id: 310570



Short term- lease available. 3 month min. This beautiful, newly renovated two bedroom, two bathroom Villa home is just off McGregor Blvd., in the Compass Pointe community-one of the most desirable places to be in Ft Myers. Close to Ft Myers Beach and Sanibel Island. This home has been completely remodeled. The home has tiled floors throughout the main living areas with hardwood floors in the bedrooms. There is a private front yard, driveway, 1 car garage, lanai, large patio with pergola and 2 person hot tub/spa. The newly remodeled kitchen offers soft close cabinetry, quartz counter tops and stainless steel appliances. Appliances include 4 door refrigerator, flat top convection and conventional oven, built in microwave oven, farmhouse sink, dishwasher & garbage disposal. The main bathroom offers a tub/shower and there is a large walk-in shower in the master bath. There is a front load washer & dryer and ceiling fans in all rooms. Nov-April $3300/mo. Seasonal-Short Term option

Property Id 310570



(RLNE5941317)