Cypress Lake, FL
13147 Hampshire Court
Last updated July 17 2020 at 10:51 AM

13147 Hampshire Court

13147 Hampshire Court
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

13147 Hampshire Court, Cypress Lake, FL 33919

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 beds, 2 baths, $3300 · Avail. now

$3,300

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1334 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
garage
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
furnished
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
hot tub
internet access
Furnished 2BR, 2BA Villa. Seasonal/short term - Property Id: 310570

Short term- lease available. 3 month min. This beautiful, newly renovated two bedroom, two bathroom Villa home is just off McGregor Blvd., in the Compass Pointe community-one of the most desirable places to be in Ft Myers. Close to Ft Myers Beach and Sanibel Island. This home has been completely remodeled. The home has tiled floors throughout the main living areas with hardwood floors in the bedrooms. There is a private front yard, driveway, 1 car garage, lanai, large patio with pergola and 2 person hot tub/spa. The newly remodeled kitchen offers soft close cabinetry, quartz counter tops and stainless steel appliances. Appliances include 4 door refrigerator, flat top convection and conventional oven, built in microwave oven, farmhouse sink, dishwasher & garbage disposal. The main bathroom offers a tub/shower and there is a large walk-in shower in the master bath. There is a front load washer & dryer and ceiling fans in all rooms. Nov-April $3300/mo. Seasonal-Short Term option
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/p/13147-hampshire-court-fort-myers-fl/310570
Property Id 310570

(RLNE5941317)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 13147 Hampshire Court have any available units?
13147 Hampshire Court has a unit available for $3,300 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 13147 Hampshire Court have?
Some of 13147 Hampshire Court's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 13147 Hampshire Court currently offering any rent specials?
13147 Hampshire Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 13147 Hampshire Court pet-friendly?
Yes, 13147 Hampshire Court is pet friendly.
Does 13147 Hampshire Court offer parking?
Yes, 13147 Hampshire Court offers parking.
Does 13147 Hampshire Court have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 13147 Hampshire Court offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 13147 Hampshire Court have a pool?
No, 13147 Hampshire Court does not have a pool.
Does 13147 Hampshire Court have accessible units?
No, 13147 Hampshire Court does not have accessible units.
Does 13147 Hampshire Court have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 13147 Hampshire Court has units with dishwashers.
Does 13147 Hampshire Court have units with air conditioning?
No, 13147 Hampshire Court does not have units with air conditioning.
