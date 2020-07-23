Apartment List
FL
/
cypress gardens
/
2 bedroom apartments
Last updated July 23 2020 at 6:38 AM

19 2 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Cypress Gardens, FL

Last updated July 23 at 06:28 AM
1 Unit Available
600 MARTINIQUE DRIVE
600 Martinique Drive, Cypress Gardens, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,600
1628 sqft
READY FOR IMMEDIATE OCCUPANCY! Fully furnished 2 bedroom / 2 bathroom POOL home! Located in the beautiful neighborhood of Orchid Springs, this home includes an updated kitchen, updated bathrooms, and hardwood flooring.
Results within 1 mile of Cypress Gardens
Verified

Last updated July 23 at 06:28 AM
10 Units Available
Briarcrest at Winter Haven
200 Avenue K SE, Winter Haven, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,025
1215 sqft
Close to Winter Haven Citi Center and Route 17. Residential community has a tennis court, a dog park, a pool and a playground. Homes have patio/balcony, dishwasher, garbage disposal and walk-in closets.

Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
1824 Lake Mariam Dr.
1824 Lake Mariam Drive, Winter Haven, FL
2 Bedrooms
$950
923 sqft
2-Bedroom, 2-Bathroom in Winter Haven - 2-Bathroom Condo in Winter Haven features plenty of space, brand new tile flooring throughout the common areas, new paint and a fully enclosed tile patio!! The home sits in a quiet community which features a
Results within 5 miles of Cypress Gardens
Verified

Last updated July 23 at 03:32 AM
16 Units Available
Haven at Lake Deer
350 24th St NW, Winter Haven, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,033
871 sqft
Welcome home to Haven at Lake Deer Apartments, a quiet enclave of garden apartments nestled beneath a canopy of sprawling oak trees in the beautiful chain-of-lakes area of Winter Haven, Florida.

Last updated July 23 at 06:41 AM
1 Unit Available
101 Aviation Drive
101 Aviation Drive, Winter Haven, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,395
1457 sqft
To self-tour this Property, copy and paste this link in your browser: homes.rently.

Last updated July 22 at 07:35 PM
1 Unit Available
31 Carla Ct
31 Carla Ct, Jan Phyl Village, FL
2 Bedrooms
$850
969 sqft
31 Carla Ct Available 10/15/20 2 Bed/1.5 Bathroom AVAILABLE OCTOBER 15th! - Great location in Winter Haven. 2 bedrooms, 1/5 baths, all tile flooring, inside utility, eating space in kitchen and living room on the 2nd floor.

Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
3072 Saint Paul Drive
3072 Saint Paul Drive, Jan Phyl Village, FL
2 Bedrooms
$749
860 sqft
Available 08/15/20 Great Affordable 2 Bed 1 Bath Apartment - Property Id: 1107 This pleasant 2 bed, 1 bath apartment with a convenient location has 3 great neighbors in a 4 plex. There is plenty of parking in front off the street.

Last updated July 23 at 06:19 AM
1 Unit Available
1484 32nd Street Northwest - 1
1484 32nd St NW, Inwood, FL
2 Bedrooms
$800
1260 sqft
Newly renovated 2 Bedroom / 1Bathroom duplex.

Last updated July 23 at 06:28 AM
1 Unit Available
348 GORDON AVENUE
348 Gordon Avenue, Waverly, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,100
736 sqft
PETS OK !!! HALF ACRE FENCED CORNER LOT !!! This 2 bedroom single family home, 1.5 bath, with DEN that can be used as a 3rd bedroom is located in Waverly Manor, close to RT 27, Legoland, restaurants and shopping.

Last updated July 23 at 06:28 AM
1 Unit Available
334 7TH STREET SW
334 7th Street Southwest, Winter Haven, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,050
899 sqft
For Rent-Set your eyes on this lovely mid-century home in the city limits of Winter Haven. Two Bedrooms/One Bath with all of the architectural touches of the late 50's. The home has a lot of natural light and the rooms are very spacious.

Last updated April 4 at 06:18 AM
1 Unit Available
1550 11TH STREET NE
1550 11th Street Northeast, Winter Haven, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,000
1148 sqft
Clean, Warm, Charming, 2 bed 2 bath condo with astonishing Lake Buckeye views near the beautiful and fun Chain of Lakes in Winter Haven.

Last updated August 16 at 10:37 PM
1 Unit Available
Lake Ashton Golf Club
4148 ABERDEEN LANE
4148 Aberdeen Lane, Lake Wales, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,350
1319 sqft
2 Bedroom/2 Bath Home in Lake Ashton, a guard gated, 55+ golf community. Large open Kitchen with ample cabinet space, closet pantry, breakfast bar, and inside laundry. Split Bedroom plan. Master Bedroom has a private bath with dual sinks.
Results within 10 miles of Cypress Gardens

Last updated July 23 at 06:19 AM
1 Unit Available
3845 K-Ville Avenue - 1
3845 K Ville Avenue, Fussels Corner, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
1216 sqft
Two bed, two bathroom home with a bonus room and a screened in patio. Large garage that could fit two cars and provide extra storage, if needed.

Last updated July 23 at 06:19 AM
1 Unit Available
2237 Bordeau Court - 1
2237 Bordeau Ct, Auburndale, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,050
900 sqft
Spacious 2 bedroom, 1-1/2 bath triplex apartment, located just minutes from the Polk Parkway. Ceramic tile throughout, updated kitchen with dishwasher, smooth top range and refrigerator. Inside washer / dryer hook ups with additional storage room.

Last updated July 23 at 06:28 AM
1 Unit Available
Southern Dunes Golf Course
2491 SAINT AUGUSTINE BOULEVARD
2491 Saint Augustine Boulevard, Haines City, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,600
1100 sqft
Take a look at this 2 bedroom (both are masters with full baths) and a 1/2 bath on the main floor. The view from the living room is all golf,You will be looking across mid fairway to a hole with sand traps... the perfect post card view.

Last updated July 23 at 06:28 AM
1 Unit Available
Grenelefe Country Club
33 ASPEN DRIVE
33 Aspen Drive, Grenelefe, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,600
970 sqft
Workday is over and now it's time to relax and come home to your very own sanctuary. RELAX... YOU ARE HOME. This 2bed 2bath Condo located in Aspenwood in the historical Central Florida Golf Community of Grenelefe. As you enter...

Last updated July 23 at 06:19 AM
1 Unit Available
Waverly
536 Caymen Drive
536 Caymen Dr, Polk County, FL
2 Bedrooms
$950
784 sqft
2 bedroom 2 bathroom mobile home is located in Towerwood MHP, a 55+ community. This property has an updated kitchen, a laundry room with space for a workshop, carport, sunroom and much more. Unit does not come furnished One year lease $950.

Last updated July 23 at 06:19 AM
1 Unit Available
30 Norman Lane
30 Norman Lane, Polk County, FL
2 Bedrooms
$900
705 sqft
Ready for move-in June 8th! 2 Bedroom 1 bath house with fresh paint, tile floors and laundry hookups. 30 Norman Ln. Auburndale $900.00/mo https://kowalskihomesllc.managebuilding.

Last updated April 4 at 11:14 AM
1 Unit Available
508 S 8th St
508 South 8th Street, Lake Wales, FL
2 Bedrooms
$800
Cozy 1 bedrom duplex in Lake Wales - 2 bedroom, 1 bathroom duplex in Lake Wales. Home has beautiful dark wooden floors in living room and bedroom area, Move in ready.
What to keep in mind when looking for 2 bedroom apartments in Cypress Gardens, FL

2 bedroom apartments in Cypress Gardens are an excellent choice for roommates, a small family, or anyone who needs more space. Consider the layout and square footage of the 2 bedroom apartments you tour to determine what works best for your needs.

Look for 2 bedroom apartments in Cypress Gardens near public transportation or ample parking, green space, dining, and entertainment. Whatever your lifestyle, make sure the 2 bedroom apartments on your search align with the amenities that enhance your quality of life.

You may be able to score a deal on 2 bedroom apartments in Cypress Gardens that offer a less desirable layout. One bedroom may serve as the master with its own bathroom, with the other being smaller and with a shared common bathroom.

Outdoor space is also a factor when looking for 2 bedroom apartments. Ask about shared rooftop terraces, private balconies, and garden space to enjoy some fresh air and sunny days.

