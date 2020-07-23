Apartment List
Last updated July 23 2020 at 6:38 AM

11 2 Bedroom, 2 Bathroom Apartments for rent in Cypress Gardens, FL

Looking for 2 bedroom 2 bathroom apartments in Cypress Gardens offer flexibility, privacy, and an ideal layout for roommates. Choose your location and make sure it's a reas... Read Guide >

1 of 11

Last updated July 23 at 06:28 AM
1 Unit Available
600 MARTINIQUE DRIVE
600 Martinique Drive, Cypress Gardens, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,600
1628 sqft
READY FOR IMMEDIATE OCCUPANCY! Fully furnished 2 bedroom / 2 bathroom POOL home! Located in the beautiful neighborhood of Orchid Springs, this home includes an updated kitchen, updated bathrooms, and hardwood flooring.
Results within 1 mile of Cypress Gardens
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated July 23 at 06:28 AM
10 Units Available
Briarcrest at Winter Haven
200 Avenue K SE, Winter Haven, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,025
1215 sqft
Close to Winter Haven Citi Center and Route 17. Residential community has a tennis court, a dog park, a pool and a playground. Homes have patio/balcony, dishwasher, garbage disposal and walk-in closets.

1 of 7

Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
1824 Lake Mariam Dr.
1824 Lake Mariam Drive, Winter Haven, FL
2 Bedrooms
$950
923 sqft
2-Bedroom, 2-Bathroom in Winter Haven - 2-Bathroom Condo in Winter Haven features plenty of space, brand new tile flooring throughout the common areas, new paint and a fully enclosed tile patio!! The home sits in a quiet community which features a
Results within 5 miles of Cypress Gardens
Verified

1 of 34

Last updated July 23 at 03:32 AM
16 Units Available
Haven at Lake Deer
350 24th St NW, Winter Haven, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,033
871 sqft
Welcome home to Haven at Lake Deer Apartments, a quiet enclave of garden apartments nestled beneath a canopy of sprawling oak trees in the beautiful chain-of-lakes area of Winter Haven, Florida.

1 of 24

Last updated July 23 at 06:41 AM
1 Unit Available
101 Aviation Drive
101 Aviation Drive, Winter Haven, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,395
1457 sqft
To self-tour this Property, copy and paste this link in your browser: homes.rently.

1 of 21

Last updated April 4 at 06:18 AM
1 Unit Available
1550 11TH STREET NE
1550 11th Street Northeast, Winter Haven, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,000
1148 sqft
Clean, Warm, Charming, 2 bed 2 bath condo with astonishing Lake Buckeye views near the beautiful and fun Chain of Lakes in Winter Haven.

1 of 16

Last updated August 16 at 10:37 PM
1 Unit Available
Lake Ashton Golf Club
4148 ABERDEEN LANE
4148 Aberdeen Lane, Lake Wales, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,350
1319 sqft
2 Bedroom/2 Bath Home in Lake Ashton, a guard gated, 55+ golf community. Large open Kitchen with ample cabinet space, closet pantry, breakfast bar, and inside laundry. Split Bedroom plan. Master Bedroom has a private bath with dual sinks.
Results within 10 miles of Cypress Gardens

1 of 3

Last updated July 23 at 06:19 AM
1 Unit Available
3845 K-Ville Avenue - 1
3845 K Ville Avenue, Fussels Corner, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
1216 sqft
Two bed, two bathroom home with a bonus room and a screened in patio. Large garage that could fit two cars and provide extra storage, if needed.

1 of 10

Last updated July 23 at 06:28 AM
1 Unit Available
Southern Dunes Golf Course
2491 SAINT AUGUSTINE BOULEVARD
2491 Saint Augustine Boulevard, Haines City, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,600
1100 sqft
Take a look at this 2 bedroom (both are masters with full baths) and a 1/2 bath on the main floor. The view from the living room is all golf,You will be looking across mid fairway to a hole with sand traps... the perfect post card view.

1 of 23

Last updated July 23 at 06:28 AM
1 Unit Available
Grenelefe Country Club
33 ASPEN DRIVE
33 Aspen Drive, Grenelefe, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,600
970 sqft
Workday is over and now it's time to relax and come home to your very own sanctuary. RELAX... YOU ARE HOME. This 2bed 2bath Condo located in Aspenwood in the historical Central Florida Golf Community of Grenelefe. As you enter...

1 of 19

Last updated July 23 at 06:19 AM
1 Unit Available
Waverly
536 Caymen Drive
536 Caymen Dr, Polk County, FL
2 Bedrooms
$950
784 sqft
2 bedroom 2 bathroom mobile home is located in Towerwood MHP, a 55+ community. This property has an updated kitchen, a laundry room with space for a workshop, carport, sunroom and much more. Unit does not come furnished One year lease $950.
What to keep in mind when looking for 2 bedroom, 2 bathroom apartments in Cypress Gardens, FL

Looking for 2 bedroom 2 bathroom apartments in Cypress Gardens offer flexibility, privacy, and an ideal layout for roommates. Choose your location and make sure it's a reasonable commute from work, along with the neighborhood amenities you want from entertainment to green space.

Some 2 bedroom apartments in Cypress Gardens offer two equal-sized rooms with the same bathrooms. Others may offer a smaller second bedroom that is intended as a den or guest room. The second bathroom could be located in a hallway or away from the bedrooms. If you’re moving in with a roommate, decide who will take the smaller room and potentially adjust each portion of the rent accordingly.

Consider how much privacy you want when renting 2 bedroom 2 bathroom apartments in Cypress Gardens. Are the bedrooms right next to each other or situated across the apartment? Consider the views each bedroom offers, as well as if one offers more storage and a better layout.

