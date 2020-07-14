All apartments in Cudjoe Key
Home
/
Cudjoe Key, FL
/
235 Sawyer Drive
Last updated July 14 2020 at 7:22 AM

235 Sawyer Drive

235 Sawyer Drive · (305) 766-0585
Location

235 Sawyer Drive, Cudjoe Key, FL 33042

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$3,500

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1007 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
pet friendly
parking
air conditioning
furnished
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
furnished
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
LOCATION, LOCATION! Cudjoe Gardens subdivision offering direct OCEAN ACCESS and some of the most desirable boating in the FL Keys where you can enjoy off-shore fishing, diving, snorkeling with easy access to the bay for the back-country fisherman!Furnished concrete home with 2bd and 2ba, washer and dryer, open floor plan, tile floors, metal roof, central AC, and huge screened porch to enjoy the canal and open water views!Enjoy the OCEAN VIEWS off the concrete dock which offers davits and DEEP-WATER DOCKAGE. All situated on a huge lot offering lots of parking for all the toys! Pets on a case by case basis. F/L/S to move in. Long term lease, $3500/month.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 235 Sawyer Drive have any available units?
235 Sawyer Drive has a unit available for $3,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 235 Sawyer Drive have?
Some of 235 Sawyer Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 235 Sawyer Drive currently offering any rent specials?
235 Sawyer Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 235 Sawyer Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 235 Sawyer Drive is pet friendly.
Does 235 Sawyer Drive offer parking?
Yes, 235 Sawyer Drive offers parking.
Does 235 Sawyer Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 235 Sawyer Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 235 Sawyer Drive have a pool?
No, 235 Sawyer Drive does not have a pool.
Does 235 Sawyer Drive have accessible units?
No, 235 Sawyer Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 235 Sawyer Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 235 Sawyer Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 235 Sawyer Drive have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 235 Sawyer Drive has units with air conditioning.
