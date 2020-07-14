235 Sawyer Drive

Amenities

LOCATION, LOCATION! Cudjoe Gardens subdivision offering direct OCEAN ACCESS and some of the most desirable boating in the FL Keys where you can enjoy off-shore fishing, diving, snorkeling with easy access to the bay for the back-country fisherman!Furnished concrete home with 2bd and 2ba, washer and dryer, open floor plan, tile floors, metal roof, central AC, and huge screened porch to enjoy the canal and open water views!Enjoy the OCEAN VIEWS off the concrete dock which offers davits and DEEP-WATER DOCKAGE. All situated on a huge lot offering lots of parking for all the toys! Pets on a case by case basis. F/L/S to move in. Long term lease, $3500/month.