Amenities

patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly garage stainless steel

Unit Amenities dishwasher hardwood floors ice maker microwave patio / balcony range stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

Beautiful Patio Home. Low maintenance landscaped yard - privacy fence in the back. Irrigation System. Home is absolutely beautiful with hardwood floors everywhere but kitchen and baths (Tile there). Open floor plan plus a sunroom on the back. Master bedroom has huge closet and beautiful glamour bath with separate shower. Hall bathroom shower/tub is tiled also. Kitchen has plenty of cabinets and stainless steel appliances with corian countertops. Spacious 2 car garage. ****BE SURE TO VIEW THE VIRTUAL TOUR***** Close to Crawfordville Walmart and the beach. Professional photos and 360 video tour coming soon! Rent is $1700 minus $50 early pay discount for total of $1650.00 NO SMOKERS! Small pets will be considered on a case by case basis with non-refundable $350 pet fee and $25 per pet monthly pet rent. Credit score of 640 or better. Household income of AT LEAST 4 times the monthly rent. No prior evictions. Lease Option - available.