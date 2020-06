Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub dishwasher ice maker microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

****Available July 1st**** Dreaming of living in a beautiful luxury home but not ready to buy? Here is your chance to enjoy all the luxury and comfort of an exquisite home in the Garden of Saralan in Crawfordville. They just don't make them like this in Tallahassee. This affordable luxury 3 bedroom/2 bath patio home has heavy crown molding in every room. The living room and dining room feature a double trey ceiling. French doors in living room lead to a deck and fenced in backyard. The kitchen has stainless steel appliances, tiled backsplash, and plenty of solid oak cabinets. Pamper yourself in the delightfully decadent jetted garden tub. The large master bath also includes a tiled shower. Plenty of room for all your closet in the huge walk in closet. Large 2 car garage with plenty of room for your beach toys. Luxury this great comes actually comes with at an affordable price of $1700 a month ($1650 with an early pay discount). Pets allowed on a case by case basis with non-refundable $350 pet fee and $25 a month pet rent. We require a 640 or better credit score and monthly household income of at least 4 times the monthly rent. $2500 security deposit. $40 per person (over 18) application fee. No prior evictions. We use MySmartMove to screen. No Smokers or Vapers.