Last updated July 15 2020 at 11:21 PM

255 Apartments for rent in Country Club, FL with garages

Country Club apartments with garages are sometimes more expensive than other options. However, they may make more financial sense in the long run. Weather, break-ins, and ... Read Guide >

1 of 24

Last updated July 15 at 08:26 PM
1 Unit Available
7562 NW 176th Ter
7562 Northwest 176th Terrace, Country Club, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,900
Back on the Market!! Rarely available 3 bed 2 bath SINGLE STORY corner townhome in Lilandia Estates. Spacious corner unit is tiled throughout and has a split bedroom floor plan, ample garden/patio & single car garage.

1 of 7

Last updated July 15 at 08:26 PM
1 Unit Available
17335 NW 67th Pl
17335 Northwest 67th Place, Country Club, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,300
Beautiful End Unit Townhome in Desirable Miami lakes. Conveniently Located Near Schools, Shops, Restaurants and Expressways. Gated Community. Washer and Dryer in unit.
Results within 1 mile of Country Club
Verified

1 of 30

Last updated July 15 at 10:08 PM
24 Units Available
Horizon at Miramar
11338 SW 45th Pl, Miramar, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,498
826 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,611
1347 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,959
1393 sqft
IMT Mirarmar is a newly renovated luxury apartment complex that has easy access to both the Florida Turnpike and I-75. Each unit offers granite countertops, walk-in closets and stainless steel appliances.
Verified

1 of 19

Last updated July 15 at 10:30 PM
$
277 Units Available
Eurus at Miramar
4970 Southwest 124th Avenue, Miramar, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,654
794 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,002
1105 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,281
1300 sqft
New one, two, and three-bedroom apartments situated within the quaint romance of a modern Tuscan village. Experience a residential community that provides ample access to social gathering and personal escape.

1 of 20

Last updated July 15 at 08:26 PM
1 Unit Available
4948 SW 136th Ave
4948 SW 136th Avenue, Miramar, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,200
1671 sqft
Completely Upgraded town home in Santorini Vizcaya, most desirable community; beautiful /spacious 3 bed 2.

1 of 20

Last updated July 15 at 08:26 PM
1 Unit Available
Silver Falls
4272 SW 131st Ln
4272 SW 131st Lane, Miramar, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,850
1036 sqft
Make yourself at home in this Corner 2-Story 2/Bedroom 2/Bathroom with attached Garage in a guard gated community of Silver Falls. Property features laminate floors and New Kitchen Appliances.

1 of 23

Last updated July 15 at 08:26 PM
1 Unit Available
Silver Falls
13104 SW 44th St
13104 SW 44th Street, Miramar, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,000
3 BEDROOM, 2 BATHROOM, 1 CAR GARAGE CORNER TOWNHOUSE LOCATED IN MIRAMAR'S PREMIERE COMMUNITY OF SILVER FALLS. TILE FLOORS AND WOOD LAMINATE FLOORING IN BEDROOMS.

1 of 12

Last updated July 15 at 08:26 PM
1 Unit Available
13847 SW 52ND ST
13847 SW 52nd Street, Miramar, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,300
##BRAND NEW STAINLESS STEEL KITCHEN APPLIANCES TO BE INSTALLED PRIOR TO MOVE-IN## DON'T MISS THIS GORGEOUS UPDATED 3/2/2CG WATERFRONT HOME IN THE GATED VIZCAYA COMMUNITY OF SANTORINI ISLES.

1 of 15

Last updated July 15 at 11:51 PM
1 Unit Available
Silver Falls
13262 Southwest 45th Drive
13262 SW 45th Drive, Miramar, FL
6 Bedrooms
$3,215
3192 sqft
13262 Southwest 45th Drive, Miramar, FL 33027 - 6 BR 4 BA Single-Family Home. Listing uploaded and marketed by A Rodriguez, Hh List Realty, (954) 314-2855. Available from: 06/26/2020. Pets: allowed.

1 of 13

Last updated July 16 at 12:28 AM
1 Unit Available
5081 SW 136th Terrace
5081 SW 136th Terrace, Miramar, FL
4 Bedrooms
$2,750
2244 sqft
Vizcaya community 5081 SW 136th Ter, Miramar, FL 33027 Beautiful Single Family home in the safe and desirable Large and spacious home with new appliances and fresh paint. All laminate and tile flooring throughout. Large yard for entertaining.
Results within 5 miles of Country Club
Verified

1 of 50

Last updated July 16 at 12:01 AM
$
25 Units Available
Solano at Miramar
11700 SW 26th St, Miramar, FL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,734
1317 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,075
1447 sqft
Mediterranean-style homes located close to downtown Miami and its upscale shopping and entertainment options. Units feature hardwood floors, stainless steel appliances and walk-in closets.
Verified

1 of 33

Last updated July 15 at 10:29 PM
$
24 Units Available
Town City Center
10700 City Center Blvd, Pembroke Pines, FL
Studio
$1,475
623 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,715
758 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,111
1341 sqft
Located near all of the beaches, dining and shopping desired. About 20 minutes to Miami. On-site amenities include a resort-like pool with cabanas and a courtyard. These luxury apartments feature garden-style floor plans.
Verified

1 of 12

Last updated July 15 at 10:29 PM
15 Units Available
Pembroke Pointe
Camden Portofino
120 NW 108th Ter, Pembroke Pines, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,669
820 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,749
1040 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,169
1391 sqft
Modern homes with vaulted ceilings, granite counters, and Roman tubs in bathrooms. Short distance from Pembroke Lakes Mall. The pet-friendly community has a swimming pool and trash valet service, among other facilities.
Verified

1 of 28

Last updated July 15 at 10:07 PM
26 Units Available
Pembroke Falls
Marela Apartments
250 NW 130th Ave, Pembroke Pines, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,530
890 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,700
1160 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,150
1318 sqft
Large apartments with plenty of windows to provide lots of sunlight. Custom wall built-ins, huge closets and new appliances. Washer and dryer in unit. Features a lap pool, yoga room, sauna, tennis courts and more.
Verified

1 of 33

Last updated July 15 at 10:07 PM
10 Units Available
The Winston Apartments
11099 SW 5th St, Pembroke Pines, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,461
893 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,661
1206 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Deluxe apartments with granite counters, hardwood floors, in-unit laundry and patio/balcony. Resort-style community features putting green, 24-hour gym, pool and clubhouse. Ideal location, near Florida Turnpike, Pembroke Lakes Mall, downtown Miami and Fort Lauderdale beaches.
Verified

1 of 17

Last updated July 15 at 10:07 PM
$
16 Units Available
Miramar Lakes Apartments
10720 N Preserve Way, Miramar, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,359
881 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,553
1078 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,890
1334 sqft
Conveniently located close to Pembroke Lakes Mall and Hard Rock Stadium, with easy access to I-75 and I-95. Pet-friendly community with tennis and racquetball courts and a children's playground.
Verified

1 of 39

Last updated July 15 at 10:07 PM
26 Units Available
Windsor at Miramar
3701 SW 160th Ave, Miramar, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,590
845 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,865
1134 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,145
1441 sqft
Community is pet-friendly and has resort-style pool, putting green and lighted tennis court. Apartments feature nine-foot ceilings, crown molding and gourmet kitchens. Located close to I-7 and the Miramar Parkway.
Verified

1 of 37

Last updated July 15 at 10:29 PM
$
39 Units Available
Mosaic at Miramar Town Center
11575 City Hall, Miramar, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,501
819 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,943
1103 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,792
1319 sqft
Gym, assigned garage parking, pool and game room. Pet-friendly 1-3 bedroom units feature stainless steel appliances in modern kitchens, in-unit laundry and granite counters throughout. Within walking distance of Broward College in picturesque Miramar.
Verified

1 of 35

Last updated July 15 at 10:38 AM
15 Units Available
Pembroke Falls
Pembroke Cove
13401 NW 5th St, Pembroke Pines, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,750
916 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,895
1206 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,945
1336 sqft
Attractive, townhome-style units with air conditioning and in-unit laundry. Complex boasts a tennis court, racquetball court, gym, pool, hot tub, playground and clubhouse. Allows cats and dogs.
Verified

1 of 25

Last updated July 16 at 12:08 AM
30 Units Available
Pembroke Lakes South
Luma Miramar
4300 Southwest 113th Terrace, Miramar, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,685
818 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,930
1299 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,310
1355 sqft
Retreat to your own personal haven at Luma at Miramar, uniquely designed with the fusion of both elegance and comfort. Scroll through our online photo gallery to discover our alluring one, two, and three bedroom apartments for rent in Miramar, FL.
Verified

1 of 34

Last updated July 15 at 10:07 PM
3 Units Available
Pembroke Lakes South
Harbour Cove
1600 S Hiatus Rd, Pembroke Pines, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,905
1365 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,698
1320 sqft
Now Touring by Appointment! Call Today! WE ARE available during the business hours listed on our website to set up your in person tour today! Welcome home to Harbour Cove apartments located in the heart of Pembroke Pines, FL.
Verified

1 of 40

Last updated July 15 at 10:07 PM
$
21 Units Available
Altis Bonterra
3545 W 98th Street, Hialeah, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,550
801 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,830
1123 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,380
1399 sqft
Prestigious community minutes from schools and shops. Designer-chic designs, gourmet kitchens and wood flooring. Resort-like pool. Eco-friendly design. Spa-inspired bathrooms. Tech upgrades including USB charging.
Verified

1 of 21

Last updated July 15 at 10:30 PM
$
107 Units Available
Catalina at Miramar
4260 Southwest 117th Lane, Miramar, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,150
1362 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,420
1579 sqft
Catalina at Miramar is a BRAND NEW townhome luxury rental community offering the best location in an attractive atmosphere that will allow you to conveniently enjoy everything Miramar has to offer.
Verified

1 of 17

Last updated July 15 at 10:07 PM
2 Units Available
Miramar Park
11000 Miramar Blvd, Miramar, FL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,993
1232 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,426
1479 sqft
Near Miramar Town Center and other shopping destinations. Apartments include in-unit laundry, hardwood floors and granite countertops. Easy access to Florida's Turnpike, the Sawgrass Expressway, I-95, I-595 and I-75.
City Guide for Country Club, FL

The most famous resident of the unincorporated community of Country Club, Florida, was actor and comedian Jackie Gleason, who gave up the glitz and glamour of New York for the palms and sunshine of Country Club. Gleason's sprawling Country Club estate was located adjacent to the Country Club of Miami, the golf course and country club that gave the community its name.

The charming community of Country Club is home to more than 47,000 people. Within the community's four-and-a-half square miles, residents of the community enjoy all the benefits of living in an idyllic Florida city, such as balmy temperatures in the high 70's to 80's for most of the year. The community has grown by almost a third in the last ten years, and with good reason. Country Club is the kind of place you choose when your dream is to live near water, spend lots of time in the sunshine, and rarely have to deal with temperatures below 60 degrees, even in the coldest months of the year. See more

What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with garages in Country Club, FL

Country Club apartments with garages are sometimes more expensive than other options. However, they may make more financial sense in the long run.

Weather, break-ins, and daily struggles to find a space can take a toll financially and physically. Remember that even cities in mild climates experience issues like salt air, tornadoes, hail, falling branches from storms, and other issues.

It’s also possible to score an auto insurance reduction if you park in a garage. Ask your insurance provider about any deals or discounts that could trim money off the cost of your monthly bill.

Before signing a lease, ask the landlord or property manager about any restrictions on garage use. It’s important to know if there are enough spaces for tenants and visitors and what happens if the garage is full. If you’re moving into an apartment inside a home, ask about any conditions on its use and if storage is allowed.

