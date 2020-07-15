255 Apartments for rent in Country Club, FL with garages
The most famous resident of the unincorporated community of Country Club, Florida, was actor and comedian Jackie Gleason, who gave up the glitz and glamour of New York for the palms and sunshine of Country Club. Gleason's sprawling Country Club estate was located adjacent to the Country Club of Miami, the golf course and country club that gave the community its name.
The charming community of Country Club is home to more than 47,000 people. Within the community's four-and-a-half square miles, residents of the community enjoy all the benefits of living in an idyllic Florida city, such as balmy temperatures in the high 70's to 80's for most of the year. The community has grown by almost a third in the last ten years, and with good reason. Country Club is the kind of place you choose when your dream is to live near water, spend lots of time in the sunshine, and rarely have to deal with temperatures below 60 degrees, even in the coldest months of the year. See more
Country Club apartments with garages are sometimes more expensive than other options. However, they may make more financial sense in the long run.
Weather, break-ins, and daily struggles to find a space can take a toll financially and physically. Remember that even cities in mild climates experience issues like salt air, tornadoes, hail, falling branches from storms, and other issues.
It’s also possible to score an auto insurance reduction if you park in a garage. Ask your insurance provider about any deals or discounts that could trim money off the cost of your monthly bill.
Before signing a lease, ask the landlord or property manager about any restrictions on garage use. It’s important to know if there are enough spaces for tenants and visitors and what happens if the garage is full. If you’re moving into an apartment inside a home, ask about any conditions on its use and if storage is allowed.