2 bedroom apartments
Last updated June 12 2020 at 6:51 PM
125 2 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Cortez, FL
Cortez
1 Unit Available
4815 INDEPENDENCE DRIVE
4815 Independence Drive, Cortez, FL
2 Bedrooms
$3,000
1147 sqft
AVAILABLE FOR THIS COMING 2021 WINTER SEASON! Minutes from the Beautiful Gulf beaches on Anna Maria Island. This 2nd floor updated condo is located in Mount Vernon. Master bedroom has a queen size bed plus a full.
Cortez
1 Unit Available
9604 CORTEZ ROAD W
9604 Cortez Road West, Cortez, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,500
1218 sqft
Gorgeous remodeled water front condo located at The Waterways! Florida living at it's very best. Bring your boat this rental comes with your own boat slip. Sip your coffee looking at beautiful Palma Sola Bay.
Cortez
1 Unit Available
9422 ANDOVER CIRCLE
9422 Andover Circle, Cortez, FL
2 Bedrooms
$3,200
1242 sqft
Ground level furnished villa with glassed in patio and extra storage on carport. Clubhouse, pool, tennis conveniently located right outside the back door. Community offers numerous activities daily. Public beaches approximately 5 miles away.
Results within 1 mile of Cortez
1 Unit Available
710 FOX STREET
710 Fox Street, Longboat Key, FL
2 Bedrooms
$3,000
1130 sqft
PEACOCK PARADISE! - VACATION RENTAL CLOSE TO BAY AND BEACH. Lovely turnkey furnished 3-bedroom / 2-bath single family home in the desirable historic "Village" of Longboat Key.
1 Unit Available
720 FOX STREET
720 Fox Street, Longboat Key, FL
2 Bedrooms
$3,000
1051 sqft
MONTHLY VACATION RENTAL CLOSE TO BEACH AND BAY. Charming PET FRIENDLY 2-bedroom, 2-bath updated and comfortably furnished single family home with huge back-yard open lanai and close to the Bay. Flat screen cable TVs and WiFi Internet access.
Cortez
1 Unit Available
8728 54TH AVENUE W
8728 54th Avenue West, Manatee County, FL
2 Bedrooms
$4,500
1561 sqft
Fully furnished 2BR/2BA ground floor condo in Bay Hollow. 3.1 miles from Anna Maria Island beaches. Small, private, peaceful community on canal with views of Tidy Island wildlife refuge.
West Bradenton
1 Unit Available
3646 SUMMERWIND CIRCLE
3646 Summerwind Circle, Bradenton, FL
2 Bedrooms
$3,300
2021 sqft
Nicely furnished two bedroom, two bath home. There is a den which has been converted to a bedroom that has twin beds, but no closet. Master bedroom has king bed; master bath has separate shower, garden tub and dual sinks.
West Bradenton
1 Unit Available
6809 20TH AVENUE W
6809 20th Avenue West, Bradenton, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,400
1250 sqft
Settle in and enjoy your lush green surroundings in this lovely Village Green home.
Results within 5 miles of Cortez
West Bradenton
10 Units Available
Sawgrass Cove
4801 47th Ave W, Bradenton, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,216
1158 sqft
Luxury apartments near Florida coast beaches. Units feature granite counters, stainless steel appliances, fireplace and in-unit laundry. Grounds offer 24-hour gym, clubhouse, business center and more. Near Walmart and downtown Bradenton shopping. Minutes to beaches.
13 Units Available
Bradenton Reserve
6050 34th St W, Bradenton, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,145
995 sqft
Apartments with new carpet and walk-in closets. Community amenities include a swimming pool with cabana and internet cafe. Located off Bayshore Gardens Parkway near Sarasota Bay and State College of Florida.
9 Units Available
Arbor Oaks at Bradenton
5400 26th St W, Bradenton, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,096
1028 sqft
Welcome to Arbor Oaks Apartments in beautiful Bradenton, Florida. We are hidden among the beautiful tropical landscaping of 27 acres just 15 minutes from Anna Maria Island, Bradenton Beach, and Holmes Beach.
West Bradenton
9 Units Available
Solana Vista
5801 Fishermans Dr, Bradenton, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,150
1000 sqft
Quiet community on huge property with lake. Recently renovated with new stainless steel appliances and wood floors. Private fireplace in some units. Tennis court, pool, and clubhouse on site. Near SR-684.
Bay Shore Gardens
25 Units Available
Fountain Lake Bradenton
5620 Fountain Lake Cir, Bradenton, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,150
993 sqft
Minutes away from the beach with nearby entertainment at The Mall at University Town Center. Relax on your screened porch and enjoy the comfort of faux hardwood floors, ample storage and more.
27 Units Available
Springs at Palma Sola
4601 66th St W, Bradenton, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,115
1002 sqft
Gated, townhome-style community. Studio, one-, two- and three-bedrooms with ground-level, private entries, modern kitchen, 9-foot ceilings, hardwood-style floors, washer/dryer hookups, walk-in closets. Pet-friendly community with pool, fitness center, business center. Easy access to local bus line.
Perico
18 Units Available
Perico
11001 Bristol Bay Dr, Bradenton, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,377
1025 sqft
Great location near Robinson Nature Preserve and the beaches of Anna Maria Island. Units feature patio or balcony, dishwasher and in-unit laundry. Luxury community includes 24-hour maintenance, 24-hour laundry, basketball court, pool and dog park.
South Bradenton
11 Units Available
Sarasota South
4515 26th St W, South Bradenton, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,000
909 sqft
Welcome to Sarasota South, a residential community featuring 1 and 2 bedroom apartments in Bradenton, FL.
10 Units Available
Champion's Walk
4148 53rd Ave W, Bradenton, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,205
1052 sqft
Apartments feature oversized closets, breakfast bars, and vaulted ceilings. Site amenities include a dog park, boat parking, and garage. Situated south of 53rd Avenue West near Riverwalk Park.
Ballard Area
1 Unit Available
1529 8th Ave W # B Manatee
1529 8th Ave W, Bradenton, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,250
900 sqft
Upstairs 2 bed/ 2 bath near downtown Bradenton - Annual Rental - Hurry in to view this 2 bedroom/2 bath property near Manatee Avenue, just a few blocks from downtown Bradenton.
1 Unit Available
3014 N Norwich Drive
3014 Norwich Dr W, Bradenton, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,499
1060 sqft
LIFE SIMPLIFIED Coming soon! THIS HOME IS CURRENTLY BEING ENJOYED BY ANOTHER RESIDENT BUT WILL BE AVAILABLE SHORTLY. PLEASE RESPECT THEIR PRIVACY AND DO NOT DISTURB.
West Bradenton
1 Unit Available
4850 51 Street West #3206
4850 51st St W, Bradenton, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
964 sqft
Lake View 2 BR/2 BA Furnished Annual Rental Near IMG - Marvelous 2 BR/2 BA split plan, furnished Condo with peaceful views of the enormous lake! Features include a washer/dryer inside the unit, plentiful windows for natural light, covered parking
South Bradenton
1 Unit Available
4935 25th St. West #103
4935 25th Street West, South Bradenton, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,150
1050 sqft
4935 25th St. West #103 Available 07/04/20 FULLY RENOVATED TOWNHOME w/ PRIVATE FENCED YARD - Renovated 1050 sq. ft. 2 bed, 1 1/2 bath townhome with private fenced rear yard. All appliances included as well as washer/dryer.
1 Unit Available
4330 Falmouth Drive Bldg. C, Unit 102
4330 Falmouth Drive, Longboat Key, FL
2 Bedrooms
$4,400
1072 sqft
SEASONAL****Waterfront Condo on Longboat Key! - Coastal chic is the theme in this totally renovated, from floor to ceiling, two bedroom, two bathroom waterfront condo in gated Longboat Harbour.
1 Unit Available
4340 Falmouth Drive Unit 302
4340 Falmouth Drive, Longboat Key, FL
2 Bedrooms
$3,900
1010 sqft
SEASONAL /SHORT TERM - LONGBOAT KEY - Looking for a beach condo? This 2/2 has deeded beach access just across the street and a view of the gulf from your lanai! Amenities include 4 heated pools, fitness, tennis, billiards/cards, bbq area,
South Bradenton
1 Unit Available
3010 25th St W
3010 25th Street West, South Bradenton, FL
2 Bedrooms
$995
728 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 3010 25th St W in South Bradenton. View photos, descriptions and more!
